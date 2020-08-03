Report: Eagles coach Pederson tests positive for COVID-19
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson informed his team Sunday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN reported. Pederson is entering his fifth season as head coach in Philadelphia.Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 06:52 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 06:52 IST
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson informed his team Sunday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN reported. Pederson has tested positive twice for the virus but is asymptomatic and feeling fine, according to the report.
Pederson is the second NFL head coach to contract the virus after New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton got it in March. Pederson is entering his fifth season as head coach in Philadelphia. He is 38-26 through four seasons, making the playoffs the past three years, including a Super Bowl victory in the 2017 season.
--Field Level Media
