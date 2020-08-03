2nd Round of Community Resilience Fund open for applications

The second round of the Community Resilience Fund is now open for applications for sport and recreation organisations experiencing financial hardship between 1 July and 30 September 2020.

"The fund opens today for five weeks – closing on September 6. The amount awarded will be decided on a case-by-case basis up to a maximum of $25,000 per organisation," Grant Robertson said.

"The funding is part of the $265 million Sports Recovery Package announced at Budget 2020.

"As New Zealand rebuilds post-Covid-19, we know that many sport and recreations organisations are still going through a difficult time. This fund will support a wide range of organisations with their fixed and operational costs over the coming months.

"The criteria have been loosened since the previous round of Community Resilience Fund was allocated, with organisations no longer required to be affiliated to Sport NZ national partners in order to be eligible. The money can also now be used for a broader range of costs including operational and administrative costs," Grant Robertson said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)