Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League start date too early for Chelsea: Lampard

"It is not ideal if we carry on against Bayern - the players need to be given a break to play at the level and the quality product that the Premier League is. "Even in a worst-case scenario, we don't go through against Bayern, the 12th feels too early for me for the players to start playing again." Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic and Pedro picked up injuries during Chelsea's 2-1 defeat by Arsenal in the FA Cup final and Lampard fears other players could meet a similar fate. "The players need a break.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 09:59 IST
Soccer-Premier League start date too early for Chelsea: Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says starting the new Premier League season on Sept. 12 is too early and his players run the risk of sustaining injuries given the short turnaround between campaigns. Chelsea trail Bayern Munich 3-0 heading into the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Saturday and even if they fail to overcome the deficit Lampard's side will have little over a month to recover before the new season begins.

"I am guessing we will be told when we start and that will be dependent on how we go against Bayern," Lampard told British media on Sunday. "It is not ideal if we carry on against Bayern - the players need to be given a break to play at the level and the quality product that the Premier League is.

"Even in a worst-case scenario, we don't go through against Bayern, the 12th feels too early for me for the players to start playing again." Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic and Pedro picked up injuries during Chelsea's 2-1 defeat by Arsenal in the FA Cup final and Lampard fears other players could meet a similar fate.

"The players need a break. That is why we have pulled two hamstrings and had players pull out of the game before this. I would like to think the Premier League would look seriously at that," he said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Mavs clinch playoff spot, but Suns get win

Devin Bookers 30 points helped the Phoenix Suns come back from a 15-point deficit and stun the playoff-bound Dallas Mavericks 117-115 on Sunday night at the VISA Athletic Center near Orlando. The Suns 28-39 moved to within four games of the...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now State of emergency in VictoriaAustralias second-biggest city, Melbourne, entered its first day of tougher restrictions to contain the spread of a resurgent coronavirus on Monday as...

Vulnerable eastern China areas evacuated ahead of typhoon

Vulnerable coastal areas are being evacuated before a typhoon brings heavy rains to eastern China late Monday while much of the country is still recovering from unusually summer heavy flooding. Typhoon Hagupit had gusts of up to 90 kilomete...

India's COVID-19 testing crosses 2 crore mark: ICMR

India has crossed the 2 crore mark of COVID-19 testing across the country on Sunday after 3,81,027 samples were tested yesterday. A total of 2,02,02,858 samples for COVID-19 were tested across the country as of Sunday, said the Indian Counc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020