Sports News Roundup: Korpisalo gets Jackets' 1st playoff shutout; Westbrook, Rockets get by Bucks and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

McIlroy targets majors with renewed focus after shutdown

Rory McIlroy says the coronavirus shutdown has made him more focused on adding to his tally of four major titles, the last of which came in 2014. The 31-year-old will compete in the PGA Championship at Harding Park starting on Thursday, before the U.S. Open and the Masters in September and November. The British Open, the fourth men's major, was cancelled earlier this year.

NBA roundup: Westbrook, Rockets get by Bucks

Russell Westbrook sank four free throws inside the final 28.5 seconds and the Houston Rockets topped the Milwaukee Bucks 120-116 on Sunday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Westbrook scored a team-high 31 points while adding eight assists, and his clutch effort at the charity stripe enabled the Rockets (42-24) to outlast the Bucks (54-13) down a back-and-forth closing stretch. Danuel House Jr. converted two free throws with 14 seconds left as the Rockets finished 27 of 31 from the line.

Golf: Werenski earns first career win at Barracuda Championship

Richy Werenski made three birdies and an eagle in his final seven holes to surge past Troy Merritt and claim his maiden PGA Tour victory at the Barracuda Championship on Sunday. Werenski began the day seven points behind third-round leader Merritt but tallied 13 in the final round to notch a winning score of 39 points at the event played under the modified Stableford format.

Japan's ninja arts hold key to survival, says first winner of graduate degree

The mystique of Japan's once-feared covert warriors, spread by films and fiction, is embodied today in the world's first winner of a master's degree in ninja studies, who also grows his own crops, just as many of his predecessors did. The modern black-clad ninja is Genichi Mitsuhashi, 45, who says he realised that ninjutsu, or ninja arts, held the key to survival after he was held up at gunpoint during a stay in Brazil at the age of 19.

German Zverev yet to decide on playing U.S. Open

World number seven Alexander Zverev has said he is still unsure about travelling to New York amid the COVID-19 pandemic to play in the U.S. Open. Women's world number one Ash Barty and her fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios have said they were skipping the hardcourt Grand Slam, which starts on Aug. 31 and will be played without spectators in a bio-secure 'bubble'.

Eagles head coach Pederson tests positive for COVID-19

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19, the National Football League (NFL) team announced on Sunday. The Eagles said that Pederson, 52, was asymptomatic and self isolating in line with the league's protocols.

Patriots' McCourty slams league for attempt to change opt-out deadline

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty said it is an "absolute joke" that the National Football League (NFL) was looking to bring forward a deadline for players to opt out of the upcoming season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under an agreement approved by the league and the players' union last month, players have the choice to opt out.

Paralympics: Specific COVID-19 measures may be needed for Tokyo - organisers

The Tokyo Paralympics may require specific COVID-19 measures to help keep athletes safe as they move between venues, organisers said on Monday. The 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics have been pushed back to next year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Greek Sakkari was ready to swap racket for track spikes

Greek tennis player Maria Sakkari says she was so desperate for competition during the COVID-19 shutdown that she considered running in the 100m at the national athletics championships. The 25-year-old is seeded third at the WTA's Palermo Ladies Open, which marks the return of professional tennis five months after it was halted due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

NHL roundup: Korpisalo gets Jackets' 1st playoff shutout

Cam Atkinson scored early in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets got a historic performance in net to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-0 in the opener of a best-of-five qualifying series in Toronto on Sunday night. Joonas Korpisalo, making his career playoff debut, stopped 28 shots to earn the first playoff shutout in the history of the Blue Jackets.