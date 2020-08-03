Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Gladbach doppelgangers' job is done, ready for removal

Borussia Moenchengladbach's thousands of cardboard cutouts of fans that were installed late last season when Bundesliga sides were playing in empty stadiums due to the pandemic are now ready to leave the stands, the club said on Monday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-08-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 17:01 IST
Soccer-Gladbach doppelgangers' job is done, ready for removal

Borussia Moenchengladbach's thousands of cardboard cutouts of fans that were installed late last season when Bundesliga sides were playing in empty stadiums due to the pandemic are now ready to leave the stands, the club said on Monday. Fans who paid 19 euros ($22.29) to put their effigies up in the seats during the home matches in May and June can this week pick them up as their job is done.

More than 20,000 cutouts had been produced. "Everyone can pick up their 'doppelganger' personally until Aug. 16," Gladbach said in a statement. "The cardboard comrades will start leaving from Tuesday."

Bundesliga clubs are hoping to start their new season in September with at least some limited number of fans -- and no standing tribunes -- with authorities set to discuss the issue next week. The Bundesliga season starts on Sept. 18 ($1 = 0.8524 euros)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Ahmedabad Jains give 24 kg of silver bricks for Ram temple

The Jain community of Ahmedabad gave 24 kilograms of silver bricks for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Jain saints presented the silver bricks to representatives of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad VH...

R61m disbursed to beneficiaries in creative, sport sectors

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has, through its COVID-19 Relief Fund, disbursed R61 million to beneficiaries in the creative and sports sectors.Addressing a virtual media briefing on Monday, the Minister of Sport, Arts and Cultur...

Proud to have a brother from whom I learnt value of 'love, truth and patience': Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said she is proud to have a brother like Rahul Gandhi from whom she has learnt the value of love, truth and patience. She said this as she greeted countrymen on the occasion of Raks...

Ravi Shankar Prasad to undergo home isolation

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said he will undergo a few days of home isolation as he met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Friends Im absolutely fine. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020