Magic F Isaac tears ACL in left knee

It was also just the second game for Isaac since hyperextending his left knee against the Washington Wizards on New Year's Day. He missed 31 games with that injury. Isaac had four points and four rebounds in 15 minutes of play on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 20:15 IST
Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac was wheeled off the court after tearing the ACL in his left knee in a 132-116 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Isaac, 22, was driving between two defenders and appeared to be untouched as he fell to the floor following a hop step early in the fourth quarter.

It was just the second game back for the team since play resumed last week.

Isaac had four points and four rebounds in 15 minutes of play on Sunday. In the Magic's 128-118 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in the first game of the NBA's return, Isaac scored 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting and grabbed six rebounds.. The third-year pro is averaging 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds in 34 games this season.

--Field Level Media

