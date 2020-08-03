Saints renting out hotel for optional team ‘sequester’

The New Orleans Saints are renting out four floors of a French Quarter hotel to create an optional "sequester" for players and staff beginning Wednesday. Saints head coach Sean Payton told NBC Sports that the accommodations at the Loews Hotel are optional for the estimated 180 players and staff.

"It's not a bubble," Payton told NBC on Saturday night. "It's a sequester. The message from the league is, ‘The show must go on.' If so, we've got to do everything we can to be sure that happens." Payton said he thinks roughly 150 will take advantage of the arrangement through training camp.

The Saints have had zero positive tests for COVID-19 but Payton contracted the virus in March. The Saints begin strength and conditioning work Monday.

