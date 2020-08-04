Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australia postpones West Indies T20 matches

"In light of this development, and given the preference to host the warm-up three-match T20 series against the West Indies to coincide with the rescheduled T20 World Cup in Australia (which will take place in either 2021 or 2022), it has been agreed to postpone the matches," CA said in a statement. The pandemic has forced much of cricket's global schedule to be cancelled or suspended due to the logistical problems brought by travel restrictions and border controls.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 09:02 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 09:02 IST
Cricket-Australia postpones West Indies T20 matches

Cricket Australia (CA) said on Tuesday it had agreed with the West Indies Cricket Board to postpone the Twenty20 series against the Caribbeans scheduled in October.

Australia were to host West Indies in three warmup matches in Queensland ahead of the T20 World Cup, which has been postponed by the International Cricket Council because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "In light of this development, and given the preference to host the warm-up three-match T20 series against the West Indies to coincide with the rescheduled T20 World Cup in Australia (which will take place in either 2021 or 2022), it has been agreed to postpone the matches," CA said in a statement.

The pandemic has forced much of cricket's global schedule to be cancelled or suspended due to the logistical problems brought by travel restrictions and border controls. Australia postponed a proposed two-test tour of Bangladesh in June which was part of the ICC's World Test Championship and are working on rescheduling a delayed tour to England for limited overs matches in September.

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Japan's Yasukuni shrine a symbol of haunting wartime legacy

Seventy-five years after Japans defeat in World War Two, Tokyos Yasukuni Shrine for war dead is a potent symbol of the controversy that persists over the conflicts legacy in East Asia. Here are some reasons why the shrine is a flashpoint in...

Padres outlast Dodgers' bullpen for win

Jake Cronenworth and Austin Hedges hit run-scoring singles against the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen in the bottom of the sixth inning Monday night to snap a 3-3 tie and lead the San Diego Padres to a 5-4 win in the opener of a three-game ser...

Reporter sues Golden Globes organisation over member rules

A Norwegian entertainment reporter on Monday sued the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organisation that gives out the Golden Globe Awards, alleging that it acts as a cartel that stifles competition for its members. Reporter Kjersti...

CAS dismisses UAE appeal of Qatar win at 2019 Asian Cup

Sports highest court dismissed the United Arab Emirates charge that Qatar used an ineligible player in their 2019 Asian Cup soccer semifinal win. Qatar won 4-0 in Abu Dhabi and went on to win the Asian Cup for the first time.The UAE protest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020