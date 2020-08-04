Cricket Australia announces postponement of T20I series against Windies

Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday confirmed the postponement of the men's T20I series against West Indies which was slated to be played in October this year. CA and the West Indies Cricket Board agreed to postpone the T20I originally scheduled for Queensland in October.The matches were scheduled to be played at Townsville, Cairns and the Gold Coast on October 4, 6 and 9 respectively.

These matches were to serve as warm-ups for the ICC T20 World Cup but now the tournament has already been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. "In light of this development, and given the preference to host the warm-up three-match T20 series against the West Indies to coincide with the rescheduled T20 World Cup in Australia (which will take place in either 2021 or 2022), it has been agreed to postpone the matches," CA said in an official statement.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had confirmed earlier that the T20 World Cup would not be going ahead this year. Australia will most likely play a limited-over series comprising of three ODIs and three T20Is against England in September. On the other hand, West Indies recently played a three-match Test series against England in a bio-secure environment.

CA and the West Indies Cricket Board agreed to postpone the T20I originally scheduled for Queensland in October. (ANI)