Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jokic, Porter help Nuggets defeat Thunder in OT

With the Nuggets down three starters due to injury, Michael Porter Jr. moved into the starting lineup and had a career game, leading Denver with 37 points. But late in regulation and overtime, it was Jokic who took control.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 10:26 IST
Jokic, Porter help Nuggets defeat Thunder in OT
Representative Image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Nikola Jokic scored eight of his 30 points in overtime to help the Denver Nuggets to a 121-113 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday afternoon near Orlando. With the Nuggets down three starters due to injury, Michael Porter Jr. moved into the starting lineup and had a career game, leading Denver with 37 points.

But late in regulation and overtime, it was Jokic who took control. Jokic scored five points in the final 2:04 of regulation to help the Nuggets force overtime after falling behind by seven with less than four minutes remaining.

He finished with 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Denver (44-23) was without starters Will Barton (knee), Gary Harris (hip) and Jamal Murray (hamstring) for the second consecutive game in the NBA's restart.

The Nuggets were disjointed in a loss to Miami in their first game back from the long layoff, but that wasn't the case against the Thunder, thanks in large part to Porter's strong performance. He finished 12 of 16 from the field with 12 rebounds. Porter's previous career high was 25 points.

The Nuggets tied a season-high with 39 free-throw attempts. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder (41-25) with 24 points, 14 in the fourth quarter.

Each team had a chance to win in the closing seconds of regulation. First, with the Nuggets up one, Chris Paul was fouled by Paul Millsap with 2.9 seconds left.

Paul missed the first and had to hit the second to salvage a tie. Denver had a shot to win at the buzzer, but Troy Daniels' runner at the buzzer hit off the back of the rim, sending the game to overtime.

The Thunder were without two key bench players. Small forward Terrance Ferguson missed the game with a leg contusion.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan said he expected Ferguson to be available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers. Dennis Schroder's absence is expected to be longer.

Schroder, one of the leading candidates for Sixth Man of the Year honors, left the bubble Monday for the birth of his second child. Players who leave the bubble for an excused absence must quarantine for four days upon returning to the Disney complex as long as they test negative for COVID-19 each day during their absence. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rise as U.S. manufacturing perks up

Asian shares rose on Tuesday after strong U.S. manufacturing data and gains in tech stocks helped investors look past broader worries about the coronavirus and global economy.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1....

SpiceJet to commence flight services to UK from next month

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has secured slots at the London Heathrow Airport, which will allow the airline to commence flight services to the UK from next month. These slots, under the air bubble pact, will later be extended ...

60 new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal; tally rises to 1,752

Sixty more people, including 13 security personnel and four health workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the northeastern states caseload to 1,752 on Tuesday, a senior health official said. Of the 60 new cas...

Tripura CM tests negative for COVID-19 as two family members contract disease

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday tested negative for COVID-19 even as two members of his family have contracted the disease. Deb, however, has quarantined himself at his residence for the next seven days.Two of my family m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020