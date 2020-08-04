Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another AHF workshops for Hockey India coaches and technical officials

The Asian Hockey Federation will organise a second set of online education workshops for Hockey India coaches and technical officials later this month. A group of over 15 coaches and technical officials will be attending a total of five workshops. Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of officiating and managing international matches and tournaments, the workshops will be conducted free of cost for participating candidates online through Microsoft Teams application.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 11:29 IST
Another AHF workshops for Hockey India coaches and technical officials

The Asian Hockey Federation will organise a second set of online education workshops for Hockey India coaches and technical officials later this month. A group of over 15 coaches and technical officials will be attending a total of five workshops.

Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of officiating and managing international matches and tournaments, the workshops will be conducted free of cost for participating candidates online through Microsoft Teams application. Each workshop will consist of a three to four hours' session including a break. For technical officials these workshops will mainly focus on code of conduct: protest and fearing and for the coaches emphasis will be on coaching in five-a-side hockey, physical fitness demands, match strategies and the role of goalkeepers.

Hockey India has requested each of its eight member units, which take part in five-a-side tournaments in India, to nominate two coaches (one female and one male) for the workshop. They will attend the workshop along with the group of nominated Hockey India coaches.

HI's officiating president Gyanendro Ningombam said, "I am confident that the workshops will definitely help our officials and coaches improve tremendously and in the process, we will have an opportunity to grow the game of hockey even further in our country. "The AHF has always taken steps to ensure that the officials are growing and evolving every day and I would like to thank them for their efforts." Dato Tayyab Ikram, chief executive officer of AHF and chairman of FIH's development and education Committee, also commented on the workshops. "They have attended the (first) online workshops with great interest and enthusiasm and I have no doubt that they will become much better through another set of online workshops. Hockey India has always ensured that hockey is moving forward in whichever situation and their dedication is admirable." The AHF will also organise online education workshops for all Asian hockey-playing nations this month.

Hockey India has nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of these education workshops..

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump signs executive order against hiring H-1B visa holders for federal contracts

In another huge blow to Indian IT professionals eyeing the US job market, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order asking federal agencies to hire Americans and preventing them from contracting or subcontracting foreign workers,...

Bihar govt decides to recommend CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

The Bihar government has decided to recommend a CBI inquiry in the actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case after the deceaseds father made a request for it, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had a talk ...

Weak Diageo, Bayer earnings hit Europe stocks; BP jumps

European shares edged lower on Tuesday as disappointing earnings reports from Diageo and Bayer took the shine off a jump in growth-linked cyclical stocks, while investors awaited signs of progress on more U.S. fiscal stimulus.The worlds lar...

Golf-Rose still hungry and raring to go after turning 40

Justin Rose says turning 40 last week gave him the opportunity to press the reset button after a disappointing year and the Briton is looking forward to challenging for seven majors over the next 11 months. Rose, who won the U.S. Open in 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020