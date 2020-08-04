Left Menu
Rockies hang on to defeat Giants

Jeff Hoffman (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief for the win, and Jairo Diaz survived a shaky ninth for his second save of the season. Alex Dickerson homered among his two hits, Mike Yastrzemski and Chadwick Tromp also went deep, and Wilmer Flores had two hits for the Giants.

Rockies hang on to defeat Giants
Nolan Arenado and Chris Owings homered, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 7-6 in Denver on Monday night. Jeff Hoffman (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief for the win, and Jairo Diaz survived a shaky ninth for his second save of the season.

Alex Dickerson homered among his two hits, Mike Yastrzemski and Chadwick Tromp also went deep, and Wilmer Flores had two hits for the Giants. San Francisco starter Johnny Cueto held the Rockies in check until the sixth inning. Charlie Blackmon led off with a single to left and Arenado followed with a home run to deep left, his first of the season, to cut the Giants' lead to 4-3 and chase Cueto.

Cueto allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits and two walks while striking out four in five-plus innings. Wandy Peralta (1-1) came on and gave up Ryan McMahon's triple off the glove of Dickerson at the wall in right field. Matt Kemp singled home McMahon, Owings singled, and one out later, David Dahl drove in Kemp with a single to right. Dickerson's errant throw from the outfield allowed Owings to score from first and put Colorado ahead 6-4.

Owings hit a solo homer, his first, in the eighth, to make it a three-run game. Flores led off the ninth with a double, moved to third on Brandon Crawford's single and scored on a Tromp sacrifice fly. Second baseman McMahon's error on Pablo Sandoval's grounder made it 7-6, but Diaz got the final two outs to end it.

The Rockies took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Daniel Murphy's two-out single that drove in Trevor Story from third. San Francisco went ahead in the third off starter Chi Chi Gonzalez. Tromp led off with a home run, Gonzalez hit Steven Duggar with a pitch, and Yastrzemski belted his third homer of the season to make it 3-1.

Gonzalez allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while fanning three in three innings. Dickerson's second homer of the season gave San Francisco a 4-1 lead in the fifth.

--Field Level Media

Videos

