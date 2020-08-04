Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rockies' Marquez looks to continue stellar start vs. Giants

Marquez is no stranger to the National League West Division rivals, going 2-4 with a 6.60 ERA (43 2/3 innings pitched, 32 earned runs) in eight starts against the Giants. While San Francisco has had success against the right-hander, the way Marquez is pitching it might be tough for the hitters to repeat the success they had against Chi Chi Gonzalez, Colorado's starter on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 17:33 IST
Rockies' Marquez looks to continue stellar start vs. Giants
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Colorado Rockies believed in German Marquez when they signed him to a long-term contract in April 2019. So confident in him, the Rockies named him the 2020 Opening Day starter. In two starts, the 25-year-old Marquez has rewarded that belief. He is 1-1 with a 1.54 ERA heading into his third start of the season, Tuesday night against the San Francisco Giants in Denver.

San Francisco has not announced a starter for the second game of the four-game series. Colorado took the first game, 7-6, on Monday night for its seventh win in the past eight games. Marquez is no stranger to the National League West Division rivals, going 2-4 with a 6.60 ERA (43 2/3 innings pitched, 32 earned runs) in eight starts against the Giants.

While San Francisco has had success against the right-hander, the way Marquez is pitching it might be tough for the hitters to repeat the success they had against Chi Chi Gonzalez, Colorado's starter on Monday. Gonzalez was lifted after three innings, but the Rockies' ace is in a groove. "Marquez is a stud up there," Colorado catcher Tony Wolters said recently. "He's really loose. He's very in the moment. He can read hitters. And he believes in his stuff."

Marquez can dial up a mid-90s fastball, and breaking balls and off-speed pitches have been effective this season. "I've been mixing pretty good, but that comes from my fastball command," Marquez said. "If my fastball command is there, my other pitches are going to be there, too."

One of the Giants who Marquez will try to contain is outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, who is off to a hot start on the season. He is hitting .333 in the first 11 games, has reached base 25 times -- most in the majors -- and he hit his third homer of the season on Monday night. Yastrzemski has helped to lead the surprising Giants to a competitive start to the shortened season. San Francisco, which is rebuilding after winning three World Series titles from 2010 to 2014, is 5-6 after dropping the past two games.

"He just looks like a great all-around player right now," manager Gabe Kapler said, "and it's starting to seem like this is who Yaz is." Yastrzemski, 29, was mired in the Baltimore minor-league system until the Orioles dealt him to San Francisco in March 2019. He made his major-league debut last season and smacked 21 homers in just 371 at-bats.

After waiting so long to get his shot, Yastrzemski isn't wasting his opportunity. "In order to be successful in this game, you have to think you're the best player on the field," Yastrzemski said recently. "So if you want to play against the best, you want that challenge. And to be in a situation of being in the big leagues right now and the path that I've taken, I'm just super grateful every day."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man United can take next step with Europa success, says Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the next step in his sides development would be securing a trophy as they look to cap off a promising season by winning the Europa League. United, who finished third in the Premier League, ho...

Man held for selling Tocilizumab injections in black market

A man has been arrested here for selling Tocilizumab injection, used for treating critically ill coronavirus patients, in black market at three times its printed price, the police said on Tuesday. Azam Nasir Khan 30, a resident of Kashipur ...

Stacey Abrams says U.S. is fumbling coronavirus response through 'willful ignorance'

Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams said on Tuesday the United States has fumbled its response to the coronavirus outbreak through willful ignorance, threatening the economy and raising concerns about the fairness and integrity of November...

Italian bonds rally in thin summer trade

Italian government bond yields fell to their lowest since March on Tuesday and the countrys debt was poised for its best session since July 20, while safe-haven paper also rallied as risk appetite took a hit in Europe. Europes Stoxx 600 ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020