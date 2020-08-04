Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Pakistan must hit the ground running against England: Misbah

otherwise we will find ourselves in difficulty." England have lost the first game in eight of their last 10 test series, including against the West Indies, but Misbah said the hosts' latest defeat could have been due to the long break amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. "That was their first test in a long time and obviously after that they played consistently," said Misbah, adding, "...we should be ready for an England team that have had three matches of experience and won their last two tests." Misbah said his players were mentally fresh ahead of the series.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 17:58 IST
Cricket-Pakistan must hit the ground running against England: Misbah
Representative Image

Pakistan will have to hit the ground running if they are to have any chance against England in their three-test series which starts on Wednesday, coach Misbah-ul-Haq said.

Six months since their last test match, Pakistan go into the games at bio-secure venues in Manchester and Southampton against an England team that beat the West Indies 2-1 last month as international cricket returned from the COVID-19 shutdown. "We have to really come in this test series right from the word go at our best if we want to win a test series or a test match," Misbah told reporters.

"We're aware that England have a slight advantage, but if we're alert and go 100% in the first test, that's the only way we can beat England ... otherwise we will find ourselves in difficulty." England have lost the first game in eight of their last 10 test series, including against the West Indies, but Misbah said the hosts' latest defeat could have been due to the long break amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"That was their first test in a long time and obviously after that they played consistently," said Misbah, adding, "...we should be ready for an England team that have had three matches of experience and won their last two tests." Misbah said his players were mentally fresh ahead of the series. "But test cricket is different," he added. "Once you're in, pressures build sometimes, but we'll try to keep it so they're mentally fresh regardless of the results."

Skipper Azhar Ali told a news conference his team were looking forward to the challenge, having drawn their last two tours to England, most recently under Misbah in 2018. "We've prepared as best as we could in the time we had. The players have put in a lot of effort and we believe we're ready for the tests," Azhar said.

"Everyone is raring to go... We have to be on top of our game in all departments against a team like England... We have to have a clear mind and positive attitude that we can win matches here." Squad for first test: Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah, Abid Ali, Fawad Alam, Asad Shafiq.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man United can take next step with Europa success, says Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the next step in his sides development would be securing a trophy as they look to cap off a promising season by winning the Europa League. United, who finished third in the Premier League, ho...

Man held for selling Tocilizumab injections in black market

A man has been arrested here for selling Tocilizumab injection, used for treating critically ill coronavirus patients, in black market at three times its printed price, the police said on Tuesday. Azam Nasir Khan 30, a resident of Kashipur ...

Stacey Abrams says U.S. is fumbling coronavirus response through 'willful ignorance'

Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams said on Tuesday the United States has fumbled its response to the coronavirus outbreak through willful ignorance, threatening the economy and raising concerns about the fairness and integrity of November...

Italian bonds rally in thin summer trade

Italian government bond yields fell to their lowest since March on Tuesday and the countrys debt was poised for its best session since July 20, while safe-haven paper also rallied as risk appetite took a hit in Europe. Europes Stoxx 600 ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020