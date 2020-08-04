Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bundesliga ready for return of fans if authorities approve

Germany's first and second division football clubs on Tuesday said they were prepared to allow some fans back into stadiums next season if the country's political authorities gave the green light later this month. German Football League CEO Christian Seifert said the possibility of fans in stadiums depended solely on the political leaders giving the go ahead.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:51 IST
Soccer-Bundesliga ready for return of fans if authorities approve

Germany's first and second division football clubs on Tuesday said they were prepared to allow some fans back into stadiums next season if the country's political authorities gave the green light later this month.

German Football League CEO Christian Seifert said the possibility of fans in stadiums depended solely on the political leaders giving the go ahead. "If and when fans will return to the stadiums is not a decision for the DFL but for the political leaders," Seifert told a news conference.

"The DFL does not expect or demand anything but we are preparing to take this small step (with fans in stadiums) when the time comes." The health ministers of the individual German states are due to meet next week and the new Bundesliga season starts on Sept. 18. "Professional football can only come back in steps. There is no magic switch for politicians to give the green light for full stadiums. That will happen in steps," Seifert said. "We will have to reclaim normality in small steps."

He said that if fans were allowed into stadiums there would be no visiting supporters at least until the end of the year, no standing tribunes and no alcohol sold. "No one at the DFL will demand a specific number of fans. That would be irresponsible," Seifert said.

The German government has banned all events with large crowds until Oct. 31. Germany is fearing a second wave of infections and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 879 to 211,281, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The reported death toll rose by eight to 9,156.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Campaigners seek to clarify confusion around UK's Gandhi coin

Campaigners in the UK on Tuesday sought to clarify confusion arising out of recent reports of Mahatma Gandhi being featured on a future commemorative coin being mistakenly associated with a separate drive for ethnic minority representation ...

Rawat asks people to light diyas at home to mark bhoomi pujan of Ram temple

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said Tuesday the ground-breaking ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be a red-letter day in the countrys history and urged people to celebrate it by lighting diyas at home. Several battles...

Education ministry relaxes eligibility criteria for admission to B. Arch for 2020-21

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday decided to relax the eligibility criteria for admission to Bachelor of Architecture course for 2020-21, Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal confirmed. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the ...

Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail plea of man in IB officer murder case

A Delhi court Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of a man arrested in the case of IB official Ankit Sharmas murder during the northeast Delhi riots in February, saying he and others had been allegedly instigated on communal lines by suspended ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020