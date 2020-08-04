The following are the top stories at 2115 hours: STORIES ON WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-TESTING-SOP Players to be tested every 5th day during IPL, seven-day quarantine for kin who breaches bio-bubble By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Indian players and support staff will have to return negative for COVID-19 at least five times before they start training in the UAE and subsequently will be tested every fifth day during the IPL, according to a draft prepared by the BCCI. SPO-CRI-ANJUM BCCI thinking of women's cricket, just needs to be more specific in communication: Anjum Chopra By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Former India women's team captain Anjum Chopra firmly believes that the BCCI has a plan for women's cricket but she wants the Board to communicate its ideas more specifically.

SPO-CRI-ROHIT Dhoni is one of a kind, says Rohit on comparisons New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) India's prolific opener Rohit Sharma feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is "one of a kind", playing down recent comparisons of his leadership style and composure with the two-time World Cup-winning former captain. SPO-CRI-IPL-VIVO Vivo likely to quit as 2020 IPL title sponsors amid Indo-China diplomatic tensions New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Chinese mobile phone company Vivo is likely to pull out as the Indian Premier League's title sponsor for this year and is in talks with the BCCI for an "amicable separation" amid rising Sino-India diplomatic tensions.

SPO-CRI-STARC-IPL Starc does not regret missing IPL Melbourne, Aug 4 (PTI) Left-arm Australian pacer Mitchell Starc doesn't regret giving the IPL a miss this year, saying he is comfortable training for the upcoming summer season. SPO-CRI-PANESAR-BILLINGS Sam Billings should be an automatic selection, says Panesar New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Former left-arm spinner Monty Panesar is surprised at Sam Billings not featuring regularly in England's ODI team, saying he expects him to be an automatic selection in the top six after his exploits against Ireland.

SPO-RIJIJU Actively organise state-level Khelo India Games to identify talent: Rijiju to states New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday asked the states to actively organise the Khelo India Games for identifying a larger pool of talent from the grassroots level. SPO-SHOOT-CAMP-NRAI NRAI defers national camp for indefinite period, keeping in mind health safety New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The national shooting federation (NRAI) on Tuesday deferred the 'compulsory' national camp for its Olympic core group for an indefinite period on health safety grounds.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-AMATEUR Modest start by Anika Varma at US Women's Amateur, lies 55th Rockville (USA), Aug 4 (PTI) A 16-year-old Anika Varma became the first Indian golfer to tee off at the US Women's Amateur Championship, carding a three-over 75 to make a modest start here. SPO-CRI-AUS-WI Australia and West Indies postpone T20 series in October Melbourne, Aug 4 (PTI) Cricket Australia on Tuesday said it has put on hold a three-game T20I series against the West Indies which was scheduled to be held in October.

SPO-FOOT-IND-WOM-FIFA Hosting U-17 World Cup can transform women's game in country: FIFA official New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) India staging the U-17 women's World Cup in 2021 will play a significant role in boosting the image of the sport among girls in the country, says head of FIFA's women's competitions, Sara Booth. SPO-HOCK-WORKSHOP Another AHF workshops for Hockey India coaches and technical officials New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Asian Hockey Federation will organise a second set of online education workshops for Hockey India coaches and technical officials later this month.

SPO-AIFF-DELHI AIFF is ready to provide its expertise to Football Delhi, says Kushal Das New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das has said the apex body is ready to "provide guidance" to its Delhi state unit and take it to its "rightful place"..