Giants re-sign sacks leader LB Golden

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that linebacker Markus Golden signed his one-year tender for $5.1 million. The 29-year-old led the Giants with 10 sacks while starting all 16 games in his first season with the team in 2019.

Golden entered the offseason as an unrestricted free agent but went unsigned. Soon after the NFL draft in late April, the Giants placed a seldom-used UFA tender on Golden. When he didn't sign with another team by July 22, the Giants regained exclusive rights to his services in 2020. Golden added 27 quarterback hits and 72 tackles last season, both career highs. He also returned a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown against the New England Patriots on Oct. 10.

A second-round draft pick of the Cardinals out of Missouri in 2015, Golden spent four years in Arizona, compiling 19 sacks, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 46 games (24 starts). The Giants finished 22nd in the NFL with 36 sacks last season. Golden's total was more than double the next-highest figure on the roster, 4.5 apiece from Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines. He was the first Giant to reach double-digit sacks since Jason Pierre-Paul had 12.5 in 2014.