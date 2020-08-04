Left Menu
Reports: 49ers visit with DEs Ansah, Jordan

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:55 IST
Free agent defensive ends and former first-round picks Ziggy Ansah and Dion Jordan are visiting the San Francisco 49ers, according to multiple reports Tuesday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Ansah's visit, saying he was going through COVID-19 testing and taking a physical, while ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Jordan's visit.

Both players were top-five picks in the 2013 draft, with Jordan going No. 3 to Miami and Ansah going No. 5 to Detroit. Both are also former Seattle Seahawks. Ansah, 31, played 11 games (one start) for Seattle last season, totaling 2.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits. He had 44 sacks and 103 QB hits through his first five seasons with the Lions but has just 6.5 and 15, respectively, in the two years since.

Ansah hasn't played 16 games in a season since 2015, his lone Pro Bowl campaign, due to a variety of injuries. Jordan, 30, played seven games, all as a reserve, for the then-Oakland Raiders last season, posting two sacks and two QB hits. He had spent the previous two seasons with Seattle after two years out of the league due to substance abuse issues.

In 50 career games (four starts), Jordan has 10.5 sacks and 20 QB hits. --Field Level Media

