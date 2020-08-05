RB McCoy happy to be part of 'something special' in Tampa Bay

LeSean McCoy signed his one-year contract with the Buccaneers and told the media on Tuesday just how happy he is to be a part of the team in Tampa Bay. "I mean come on. I'm in Tampa. Nice weather. And I'm playing with Tom Brady. How do you beat that?" the running back said via video conference.

McCoy could prove to be a bargain for the Buccaneers after signing a $1.05 million deal. He joins a team anchored by Brady, wide receiver Mike Evans and tight end Rob Gronkowski that is complemented with plenty of young talent. He said his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, reached out, but in the end he found a better fit with the Buccaneers.

"Just to be on this team and be able to help out and be part of it," he said of his choice of the Buccaneers. "They're doing something special here. I truly believe that, so any way possible, I want to be able to help out and contribute.'' He took part in a team workout on Tuesday.

This is the 32-year-old's fourth team after spending last season with the Kansas City Chiefs. McCoy played in 13 games (nine starts) and rushed for 465 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season. He played only one snap and didn't record a stat during the Chiefs' run through the playoffs to the Super Bowl title. The Chiefs signed McCoy to a one-year deal in September after he was released by the Buffalo Bills. McCoy became less involved in Kansas City's offense as the season wore on and was inactive for Super Bowl LIV.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro joins Ronald Jones, Dare Ogunbowale and third-round draft pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn at the top of the Bucs' backfield. TJ Logan and Raymond Calais are also vying for spots on the team. Vaughn was put on the COVID-19/reserve list this week. McCoy has rushed for 11,071 yards in his career, third among active players behind only Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson and 22nd in NFL history. McCoy has 73 career touchdowns. The Eagles selected him in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

--Field Level Media