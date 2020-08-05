Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bieber prevails again as Indians down Reds

Reyes' first home run of the season went deep into center field and helped the Indians snap a four-game losing streak. Bieber (3-0) yielded solo homers to Nick Castellanos and Eugenio Suarez among five hits while striking out eight over 106 pitches and 7 2/3 innings.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 07:16 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 07:16 IST
Bieber prevails again as Indians down Reds

Franmil Reyes hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Shane Bieber pitched into the eighth inning to improve to 3-0 as the visiting Cleveland Indians beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Tuesday night. Reyes' first home run of the season went deep into center field and helped the Indians snap a four-game losing streak.

Bieber (3-0) yielded solo homers to Nick Castellanos and Eugenio Suarez among five hits while striking out eight over 106 pitches and 7 2/3 innings. Bieber, who pitched 14 scoreless innings and struck out 27 while winning his first two starts of the year, walked two on Tuesday. Castellanos, who has hit safely in all 11 games for the Reds, homered for the sixth time this season. His blast came in the first inning to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Suarez, who had just three hits on the season entering the game, homered for the first time. His towering drive just right of straightaway center field with one out in the fourth off Bieber made it 2-0. Cleveland managed just one hit in six innings against Reds starter Tyler Mahle. However, with the right-hander out of the game to start the seventh, the Indians made it 2-1 on Cesar Hernandez's run-scoring infield single. The visitors tied it on a bases-loaded walk to Jose Ramirez.

Brad Hand pitched a perfect ninth inning for his third save of the year. Since the start of the 2015, the Indians improved to 19-7 against the Reds, who had won three in a row.

Cincinnati infielder Mike Moustakas left in the sixth inning because of a reported bruised quadriceps. Moustakas finished 0-for-2. The Indians were again without manager Terry Francona, who is dealing without a gastrointestinal issue the club believes is not related to COVID-19. It's uncertain if Francona will be in the dugout when the Reds and Indians meet for games in Cleveland on Wednesday and Thursday.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Hurricanes complete 3-game sweep of Rangers

Warren Foegele scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and goalie James Reimer made 38 saves in his series debut as the Carolina Hurricanes swept their best-of-five qualifying sets against the New York Rangers by winning 4-1 in Game 3...

Trump says generals feel Beirut blast was likely an 'attack'

President Donald Trump said US military generals have told him that they seem to feel the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 70 people, was a terrible attack likely caused by a bomb. Trump was asked why he cal...

Stirling, Balbirnie star as Ireland chase 329 against England in third ODI

Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie played knocks of 142 and 113 respectively to help Ireland defeat England by seven wickets in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday local time here at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. W...

WBBL: Sophie Devine to lead Perth Scorchers

White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine would be leading the Perth Scorchers in the upcoming Womens Big Bash League, the club announced on Wednesday. The allrounder joins the Scorchers following an imposing fifth edition of the tournament with th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020