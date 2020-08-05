Left Menu
Development News Edition

Piscotty gives A's second walk-off slam of season

Stephen Piscotty hit Jesse Chavez's first pitch for a walk-off grand slam -- Oakland's second of the young season -- giving the A's a 5-1 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday night.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 09:54 IST
Piscotty gives A's second walk-off slam of season
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Stephen Piscotty hit Jesse Chavez's first pitch for a walk-off grand slam -- Oakland's second of the young season -- giving the A's a 5-1 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday night. Matt Olson led off the ninth with a four-pitch walk from the Rangers' third pitcher, right-hander Edinson Volquez (0-1).

Oakland loaded the bases with no outs after a single by Matt Chapman and a second walk, this one to Mark Canha, before Volquez got Robbie Grossman to pop out. Chavez was summoned at that point, and Piscotty wasted no time belting his first home run of the season to straightaway center field.

The grand slam was the third of Piscotty's career. Olson had delivered Oakland's earlier walk-off grand slam on Opening Night.

Liam Hendriks (1-0), Oakland's fifth pitcher, worked a perfect top of the ninth to pick up the win. The game began as a brilliant pitchers' duel between A's left-hander Jesus Luzardo and Rangers righty Lance Lynn.

The Rangers scored first after Luzardo, who was making his first career start, left a scoreless game after throwing 76 pitches in five innings. He allowed two hits and two walks and struck out five. The uprising began innocently enough when, with two outs, Joey Gallo beat out a bunt against reliever Yusmeiro Petit. Todd Frazier then lashed a double, scoring Gallo with the game's first run.

The double was Frazier's second of the game. Lynn took a 1-0 lead into the seventh, but Chapman ended the shutout bid with a leadoff homer, his second of the season.

Lynn was pulled two batters later, charged with one run on three hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out seven. Chapman and Piscotty had two hits apiece for the A's, who won their fourth straight.

Frazier and Isiah Kiner-Falefa collected two hits each for Texas, which was out-hit 6-5.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Though concerned about COVID-19, cigar smokers are smoking more, survey finds

An online survey involving nearly 800 cigar smokers found that majority of the people surveyed intended to quit smoking due to concerns about elevated health risks if they contracted COVID-19, more than twice as many reported they increased...

Global coronavirus deaths exceed 700,000, one person dies every 15 seconds on average

The global death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 700,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico leading the rise in fatalities.Nearly 5,900 people are dying every 24 hours from COVID-19 on ...

UN SG Guterres expresses deepest condolences to victims of "horrific" Beirut explosions

The United Nations said it is actively assisting in the response to the horrific explosions that ripped through the port area of Beirut, as Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims ...

China stocks rise as economic rebound hopes stay intact

China stocks rose marginally on Wednesday as investor confidence in the countrys economic upswing stayed intact, though a drop in financials tamed the broader markets strength. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.4 at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020