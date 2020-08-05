Left Menu
Soccer-Fulham won't overhaul squad for Premier League, says Parker

The London club were relegated from England's top flight at the end of the 2018/19 campaign despite spending 100 million pounds ($130.86 million) on players. They secured an immediate return with a 2-1 win over Brentford in the Championship playoff final on Tuesday and Parker said that while the squad did need strengthening too many additions could do more harm than good.

They secured an immediate return with a 2-1 win over Brentford in the Championship playoff final on Tuesday and Parker said that while the squad did need strengthening too many additions could do more harm than good. "You can't build teams with drastic changes, drastic swings of players coming in," Parker told British media.

"This team has been around myself now for the best part of 15 months and they have improved and improved and improved. I'm happy with where we are. We are going to need additions – we are going into the biggest league there is – but no drastic changes. "Some clear errors were made last time and we will learn from that. We are going into the best league in the world ... and I realise the challenge ahead.

"I want to try and enjoy what we have done so far but we need to learn from those mistakes." ($1 = 0.7642 pounds)

