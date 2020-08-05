Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Former Wallaby Kearns to lead Australia's 2027 World Cup bid

On Wednesday, Kearns said his acceptance of the World Cup role was an endorsement of the new RA leadership, headed by chairman Hamish McLennan and interim CEO Rob Clarke. "I think over the last three or four weeks in particular there's been a really big shift in confidence in a lot of people that I talk to and I do think it's heading in the right direction," he told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 10:39 IST
Rugby-Former Wallaby Kearns to lead Australia's 2027 World Cup bid
World Rugby logo Image Credit: ANI

Phil Kearns has been appointed executive director of Australia's bid for the 2027 Rugby World Cup and the former Wallabies hooker has ruled himself out of the running for Rugby Australia's vacant chief executive role. Kearns played 67 tests for the Wallabies and was a member of their 1991 and 1999 World Cup-winning teams.

He was among those demanding change at RA earlier this year and was a signatory to a letter from former Wallabies captains calling on the governing body's leadership to resign. On Wednesday, Kearns said his acceptance of the World Cup role was an endorsement of the new RA leadership, headed by chairman Hamish McLennan and interim CEO Rob Clarke.

"I think over the last three or four weeks, in particular, there's been a really big shift in confidence in a lot of people that I talk to and I do think it's heading in the right direction," he told reporters. "Hamish and Rob Clarke (interim CEO) are talking about the right things doing the right things."

Kearns had previously been in the running to replace Bill Pulver as RA CEO but lost out to Raelene Castle, who resigned in April after losing the board's confidence. "I think this (role) will put paid to that aspiration," Kearns said of the CEO position.

Kearns added that the World Cup could help the domestic game recover from its financial problems, has already been under pressure before COVID-19 hit. "We will be coming out of a downturn of COVID-19 by then so this could be a really critical boost to our economy and to underpin our game," he said.

Australia co-hosted the inaugural 1987 World Cup with New Zealand and had the sole rights in 2003. France will host the next World Cup in 2023.

Russia announced last month it would bid for 2027 and had secured the backing of President Vladimir Putin. (Additional reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Richard Pullin /Peter Rutherford)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

RSS chief, religious leaders arrive for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has arrived at the Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya for bhoomi pujan on Wednesday. Yoga Guru Ramdev, Swami Avdheshanand Giri and Chidanand Maharaj are among other invitees who have arrived ...

ISF in shipping terms: Everything you need to know

ISF stands for Importer Security Filing. The ISF form must be filled out for all incoming cargo arriving via ship. The ISF form must be submitted twenty-four hours before the ship sets sail. You should get a copy to your freight broker with...

India's biggest fortune to witness grand Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' today: Ramdev

It is Indias biggest fortune that the people of this country are witnessing the grand Ram temple bhoomi pujan event on Wednesday, said Yoga guru Ramdev. Indias biggest fortune that we are witnessing Ram Mandir event...To establish Ram Rajya...

Petals Preschool Introduces a Revolutionary and Innovative Concept in the Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

Education knocking at your Doorstep at Rs. 70 per day New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Petals Preschool chain, a well-recognized accredited preschool chain in India and internationally, has taken a big step by announcing a revolutionary c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020