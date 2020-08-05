Left Menu
Development News Edition

Day after return, Marlins to play 2 vs. O's

Miami's pitching was well rested and brilliant on Tuesday night at Orioles Park at Camden Yards -- the Marlins' first game since July 26 -- and the club gets right back at it with a doubleheader against Baltimore on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 13:08 IST
Day after return, Marlins to play 2 vs. O's
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Marlins)

After the long wait without baseball, the Miami Marlins will be getting a heavy dose of it on Wednesday. Miami's pitching was well rested and brilliant on Tuesday night at Orioles Park at Camden Yards -- the Marlins' first game since July 26 -- and the club gets right back at it with a doubleheader against Baltimore on Wednesday. The first game's first pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. ET.

The teams will take a 30-minute break between games before playing again. The Orioles will be the home side for Game 1, and the Marlins will be home in Game 2 in the two seven-inning games. The four-game series was originally scheduled as a two-game set in Miami on July 27-28 and two more in Baltimore on July 29-30. But after an outbreak of COVID-19 swept through the Marlins' clubhouse following their season-opening series in Philadelphia, Miami was forced to take the next week off.

The Marlins are currently playing without starting position players Garrett Cooper, Jorge Alfaro, Miguel Rojas and Harold Ramirez. Starting pitchers Sandy Alcantara, Jose Urena, and Caleb Smith are also out. On Tuesday night in a return that must have felt like starting all over again, Miami watched starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and four relievers combined on a three-hit shutout in a 4-0 victory over the Orioles.

The staff struck out a season-high 11 and allowed just four baserunners. Marlin's chief executive officer Derek Jeter said the organization should learn a lesson from the severity of its COVID-19 outbreak.

"The entire traveling party is responsible for not following the protocols as is instructed," Jeter said on a Zoom call on Monday. "That includes coaches, staff, and players. Everyone has seen the impact. They've seen their teammates get sick. I know they all have a new level of appreciation (for the virus' danger). "Hopefully, this has been a wakeup call for everyone. Not only on our team but the rest of baseball and sports, in general."

Baltimore produced very little offense in losing for the first time in four games. Center fielder Austin Hays snapped an 0-for-15 slump with a slow grounder up the left side in the second inning. He had been 3-for-30 before that hit and added another single and a stolen base in the fifth.

Left fielder DJ Stewart went 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts and a walk, leaving him hitless on the season and mired in an 0-for-14 skid with eight whiffs. "I think he's pressing," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said of Stewart. "I think he's trying a little too hard. It just seems like every swing he's trying to hit the baseball on top of the warehouse."

Miami's Elieser Hernandez will make his season debut and first career appearance against the Orioles opposite Alex Cobb (1-0, 2.89) in a duel of right-handers. Cobb earned a win over the Red Sox in Boston on July 25 and will be making his third start. The Florida native is 3-2 with a 2.78 ERA in five career starts against the Marlins, allowing just 10 runs on 21 hits in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

While Miami didn't announce a starter for Game 2, Baltimore will send out righty Asher Wojciechowski (0-1, 7.20), who fanned seven in five innings but allowed three homers to the New York Yankees on July 29 in his 2020 debut. Wojciechowski will make his first career start against Miami, sporting no record and a 0.00 ERA in two relief appearances totaling 3 2/3 innings.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

D-backs search for answers as Astros find some

Less than two weeks into the season, it has become clear that teams in need of a win to rebuild some momentum have found the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chase Field a welcome place to do so. Last week, the Los Angeles Dodgers came to Phoenix a...

Mark Bush appointed as CEO of JSW Steel USA

Domestic steel major JSW Steel on Wednesday said Mark Bush has been appointed as the CEO of its US operations. Bush succeeds John Hritz, who will continue on the company board and assist JSW Steel USA on strategic and other legal matters, t...

Ensure no visually impaired student deprived of scribe at common service centres: HC tells DU

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi University to ensure that no visually impaired student is deprived of a scribe at common service centres if the student has opted for one. A division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justi...

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited E-Home Loan - Get digital sanction letter within 10 Minutes

Pune Maharashtra India Aug 5 ANIBusinessWire India Finding a dream home is quite an uphill task but what is even tedious is getting a home loan. From finding the best deals to visiting a branch several times, applying for a home loan has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020