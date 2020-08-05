Dolphins WRs Wilson and Hurns opting out

Left Menu
I will stand by my teammates & brothers to support them 100% through out this season and will be counting the days until I can join them again." Wilson, 28, caught 43 passes for 351 yards and one touchdown in 13 games with the Dolphins in 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 22:10 IST
A Miami Dolphins wide receiver opted out of the 2020 season for the second straight day on Wednesday as Albert Wilson II joined Allen Hurns. "It was (a) very tough choice but since the day I started playing the game it's always been Faith Family Football," Wilson posted on Twitter. "Because of this crazy time I choose to put my family in the best situation I see fit. I will stand by my teammates & brothers to support them 100% through out this season and will be counting the days until I can join them again."

Wilson, 28, caught 43 passes for 351 yards and one touchdown in 13 games with the Dolphins in 2019. In 75 career games with the Kansas City Chiefs (2014-17) and Dolphins, he has 193 catches for 2,286 yards and 12 scores plus 143 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also has completed two passes for 72 yards and one TD. Hurns, 28, said Tuesday he was opting out because of concerns for his family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Definitely wasn't an easy decision but I've decided to opt out the 2020 season to do what's best for my family and I especially with a baby boy on the way," he wrote on Twitter. "I will continue to support my team and brothers across the league whole heartedly and wishing them the best going forward this season." Hurns caught 32 passes for 416 yards and two touchdowns with Miami last season. He has 241 career receptions for 3,380 yards and 25 TDs in 82 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-17), Dallas Cowboys (2018) and Dolphins.

Players with approved medical reasons for opting out will receive a $350,000 stipend for 2020. Players who voluntarily opt out will receive a $150,000 advance toward future salary. The deadline to opt out is 4 p.m. ET on Thursday. --Field Level Media

