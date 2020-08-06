Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man City sign Bournemouth defender Ake

City, who finished runners-up in the Premier League to Liverpool, are looking to strengthen their central defence as Guardiola aims to improve his squad for a title challenge next season. Ake is City's second recruit in the off season after the club signed Spanish winger Ferran Torres from Valencia on a five-year contract on Tuesday in a deal reported by British media to be worth 23 million euros ($27 million).

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 00:22 IST
Soccer-Man City sign Bournemouth defender Ake
Bournemouth was relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season and Ake is one of their players who was expected to leave to continue playing in the top flight. Image Credit: Pexels

Manchester City has signed defender Nathan Ake from Bournemouth on a five-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday. Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported City paid Bournemouth 40 million pounds ($52 million) to sign the 25-year-old with an additional 1 million pounds to be paid in add-ons.

"City has been the best side in England over the course of the last decade," Ake said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/nathan-ake-signs-63732245.

"Coming here is a dream for me. This is a top side full of world-class players. "Pep (Guardiola) is a manager admired across the world – what he's done in the game speaks for itself. The success he's had is unbelievable and the style of football he plays really appeals to me."

Bournemouth was relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season and Ake is one of their players who was expected to leave to continue playing in the top flight. The Netherlands international, who has also played as a left-back, came through Chelsea's youth system and was initially loaned out to Bournemouth before he signed permanently for the south coast club in June 2017.

Ake had loan spells at Watford and Reading before making 121 appearances for Bournemouth across all competitions, scoring 11 times and playing more minutes in the Premier League than any other player at the club. City, who finished runners-up in the Premier League to Liverpool, are looking to strengthen their central defence as Guardiola aims to improve his squad for a title challenge next season.

Ake is City's second recruit in the offseason after the club signed Spanish winger Ferran Torres from Valencia on a five-year contract on Tuesday in a deal reported by British media to be worth 23 million euros ($27 million). ($1 = 0.7625 pounds)($1 = 0.8433 euros)

TRENDING

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

Thailand’s COVID-19 response an example of resilience and solidarity: a UN Resident Coordinator’s Blog

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

From omelet to octopus, Selena Gomez gets quarantine busy with TV cooking show

Singer-actress Selena Gomez has been cooking up a storm during the coronavirus lockdown and is now ready to share her hilarious and sometimes embarrassing efforts with the rest of the world. Selena Chef, a 10-episode unscripted series in w...

Teladoc bets big on online medicine with $18.5 bln Livongo deal

Remote medicine company Teladoc Health Inc has agreed to acquire chronic care provider Livongo Health Inc for 18.5 billion, seeking to expand its offerings amid a boom in virtual healthcare spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. It is by far ...

Large fire in closed market in Ajman, UAE, under control - police

A large fire which broke out on Wednesday evening at a market in the emirate of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates caused no injuries or deaths and had been brought under control, the head of Ajman police said.Parts of the market which had b...

Biden in Delaware, Trump eyes White House as virus remakes U.S. political conventions

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday proposed accepting the Republican Partys presidential nomination in a speech from the White House, prompting the countrys leading elected Democrat to accuse him of politicizing the historic residence...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020