D-backs post 9-run inning, hammer Astros

Kole Calhoun's first career inside-the-park home run and a bases-loaded triple from David Peralta highlighted a nine-run fourth inning for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who busted out of an offensive lull with a 14-7 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night in Phoenix.

Kole Calhoun's first career inside-the-park home run and a bases-loaded triple from David Peralta highlighted a nine-run fourth inning for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who busted out of an offensive lull with a 14-7 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night in Phoenix. Arizona ended a three-game losing streak during which the Diamondbacks scored a combined four runs. The first seven batters reached base in the fourth, and 14 batters took a turn at the plate in the inning.

Nick Ahmed hit a two-run home run in the fifth, Eduardo Escobar a two-run homer in the eighth and Peralta a solo shot in the seventh, and Robbie Ray got through five innings for his first win of the season. Ray (1-2) gave up home runs to Kyle Tucker, Abraham Toro and George Springer, and trailed 4-0 until the Diamondbacks' big rally. He was charged with six runs on six hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Calhoun, Ketel Marte and Christian Walker had two hits each in the fourth inning. Calhoun's home run, which caromed off the right field corner fence and rolled toward center field, was the 18th inside-the-park homer in franchise history.

Peralta drove in four runs, the fourth time in his career he has recorded at least four in a game. Stephen Vogt doubled twice and all nine players in the Arizona lineup recorded a hit, for a total of 16. The Diamondbacks bullpen limited the Astros to a run on two hits over four innings, though Houston maintained the top spot in the American League in runs scored with 67.

Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1) gave up eight runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. Toro had two hits and drove in two runs for the Astros, who had won three of their last four until Wednesday night. Yuli Gurriel hit his second home run of the season, a solo shot in the eighth off Diamondbacks reliever Hector Rondon.

