Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toews' late tip-in lifts Blackhawks over Oilers

After he forced a turnover, the Oilers standout was on the spot for a loose puck and buried it to make it a 2-2 game at 4:07 of the second period. Connor McDavid's power-play goal with 7.8 seconds left in the second period gave the Oilers their first lead of the night.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 11:11 IST
Toews' late tip-in lifts Blackhawks over Oilers

Jonathan Toews scored the game-winner with 76 seconds remaining, and the Blackhawks claimed a stunning 4-3 comeback win over the Oilers in Edmonton on Wednesday, putting Chicago one win away from advancing to the Stanley Cup playoffs' round of 16. The Blackhawks, the lowest seed in the Western Conference to reach the qualifying round, lead the Oilers 2-1 in the best-of-five series. Chicago will look to complete the upset on Friday.

With overtime looming, Toews got a piece of a Connor Murphy point shot that also deflected off Oilers defender Ethan Bear and past Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen for his second goal of the game and fourth of the series. Chicago goalie Corey Crawford stopped 25 shots to earn the win.

After a pedestrian start to the game, especially compared to the first two tilts in this series, Chicago's Olli Maatta opened the scoring at the 9:14 mark of the opening frame with a point blast that hit the spot. The Oilers needed a wakeup call, and apparently that goal was it. Leon Draisaitl tied the game 28 seconds later when he buried a chance set up by the forecheck of Kailer Yamamoto and Tyler Ennis.

Then Toews netted a fortunate power-play goal with 4.2 seconds left in the opening period to restore his team's edge. Toews fanned on a shot during the five-on-three advantage, but the puck ricocheted off his skate and across the line. Draisaitl, who had a three-point night, again tied the game. After he forced a turnover, the Oilers standout was on the spot for a loose puck and buried it to make it a 2-2 game at 4:07 of the second period.

Connor McDavid's power-play goal with 7.8 seconds left in the second period gave the Oilers their first lead of the night. McDavid was on the spot for a loose puck and showed off his skill by lifting it. But the back and forth didn't end there. Matthew Highmore's deflection tally -- a nifty touch from the high slot -- with 5:47 remaining in regulation again tied the game and set up the unexpected finish.

The loss was doubly costly for the Oilers. They were forced to go without defenseman Adam Larsson due to an undisclosed issue, and then Ennis left the ice without putting weight on his right leg after he was drilled by Kirby Dach. Koskinen made 21 saves for the Oilers.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's second-biggest city enters strict new coronavirus lockdown

Australias second-biggest city Melbourne began the first day of a six-week total lockdown on Thursday with the closure of most shops and businesses raising new fears of food shortages, as authorities battle a second wave of coronavirus infe...

Two rescue workers killed in S.Korea floods after boats capsize - Yonhap

Two rescue workers were killed and five were missing in South Korea on Thursday after their boats overturned in floodwaters, Yonhap news agency reported, as heavy rain across the Korean peninsula threatened to bring new floods and landslide...

Veteran legal journalist no more

Veteran city-based legal journalist, BSL Prasad, died late on Wednesday following illness, family sources said. He was not keeping well for some time and undergoing treatment, they said, adding, he breathed his last on Wednesday night.He ha...

Mumbai: HC adjourns hearings due to staff shortage after rains

The Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned its proceedings for the day as many staff members could not reach the court following incessant rains in Mumbai and neighbouring areas. Seven benches of the court were scheduled to conduct virtual...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020