MLB roundup: Cubs win 6th straight behind Darvish

Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings Wednesday, and the Chicago Cubs topped the host Kansas City Royals 6-1 for their sixth straight win. It was also the Cubs' third straight victory over the Royals, who lost their sixth straight. Darvish (2-1) allowed one run on five hits, with one walk and four strikeouts. He retired 12 of the final 14 batters he faced.

Kris Bubic (0-2) gave up two runs on four hits, walking two and striking out six in six innings. He retired the first nine batters he faced and became just the second Royals starter to pitch at least six innings this season. Bubic was sharp early, retiring the first nine batters he faced. But Kris Bryant led off the fourth with a single, and Anthony Rizzo drew a walk. Both would score to give Darvish all the help he would need.

Brewers 1, White Sox 0 Adrian Houser pitched seven shutout innings to outduel Dallas Keuchel, and Eric Sogard delivered an RBI single as visiting Milwaukee ended Chicago's six-game winning streak.

Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth to earn his second save and lift the Brewers, who were outhit 6-5 and had no extra-base hits. Houser (1-0) limited the White Sox to five hits, four of them singles, while walking two and striking out five. It was the right-hander's first victory since last Aug. 21, and he lowered his season ERA to 0.75. Keuchel (2-1) gave up one run on five hits and a walk with eight strikeouts over seven innings.

Mets 3, Nationals 1 Rick Porcello earned his 150th career win by throwing seven strong innings, and New York topped Washington, which lost ace Max Scherzer due to a hamstring injury.

The victory salvaged a split of the two-game series for the Mets, who got two RBIs from Dominic Smith. Scherzer, 36, appeared to labor in his lone inning, during which he allowed a run. Afterward, he said he "tweaked" a hamstring in his previous start, and the ailment flared up Tuesday. He called the injury minor.

Diamondbacks 14, Astros 7 Kole Calhoun's first career inside-the-park home run and a bases-loaded triple from David Peralta highlighted a nine-run fourth inning for Arizona, which busted out of an offensive lull to demolish Houston in Phoenix.

The first seven batters reached base in the Arizona fourth, and 14 batters took a turn at the plate in the inning. Nick Ahmed hit a two-run home run in the fifth, Eduardo Escobar a two-run homer in the eighth and Peralta a solo shot in the seventh, and Robbie Ray (1-2) got through five innings for his first win of the season. Ray gave up home runs to Kyle Tucker, Abraham Toro and George Springer, and he trailed 4-0 until the Diamondbacks' big rally. He was charged with six runs on six hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1) gave up eight runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Mariners 7, Angels 6 Marco Gonzales allowed three hits over seven innings -- all solo home runs -- and Kyle Seager hit a three-run shot as host Seattle held on to defeat Los Angeles and end a four-game losing streak.

Gonzales (2-1) retired the first seven Angels he faced before Max Stassi hit a liner deep over the wall in left center field in the third inning. Carl Edwards Jr. pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save of the season. Mike Trout hit two home runs for Los Angeles, and Stassi and David Fletcher also went deep. Trout now has three homers in two games since returning from paternity leave.

Blue Jays 2, Braves 1 Hyun-Jin Ryu showed why he was targeted by Toronto during free agency as he pitched five scoreless innings and helped the visiting Blue Jays end their three-game losing streak with a win at Atlanta.

Ryu, who signed a four-year, $80 million deal in the offseason, earned his first victory with his new team. Ryu (1-1) kept the Braves off-balance with an effective use of his changeup and allowed only one hit and three walks. He struck out a season-high eight batters. Sean Newcomb (0-1) worked 4 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits and one walk. Newcomb struck out four and exhibited better command of the strike zone than he had shown in his two previous starts.

Dodgers 7, Padres 6 Joc Pederson drove in five runs with a pair of home runs to lead Los Angeles to a victory at San Diego in the rubber match of a three-game series.

The Dodgers claimed the win when left fielder Chris Taylor threw out Trent Grisham at home plate for the last out of the game. Grisham was trying to score the tying run on Manny Machado's lineout. The Padres had scored once in the ninth on a walk to Fernando Tatis Jr. and back-to-back singles by Grisham and Tommy Pham off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, who still earned his fourth save.

Red Sox 5, Rays 0 Boston starter Martin Perez and four relievers held Tampa Bay to four hits during a shutout victory in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The victory snapped Boston's four-game losing streak and gave the Red Sox a split of the two-game series at Tropicana Field. Michael Chavis went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs, and Xander Bogaerts was 2-for-4 with a double and a run. Christian Vazquez added an RBI single and scored.

Indians 2, Reds 0 Mike Clevinger gutted out 5 2/3 innings, and Cleveland scraped across two runs in the fifth to beat visiting Cincinnati.

Four relievers held the Reds to one hit in those final 3 1/3 innings. Cleveland closer Brad Hand allowed a walk in the ninth, but he recorded his fourth save in as many chances. The Reds were shut out for the first time on the young season. Cincinnati is 2-8 in its last 10 games against the Indians.

Twins 5, Pirates 2 Randy Dobnak pitched six shutout innings, Max Kepler hit a three-run homer, and Marwin Gonzalez had two hits and two RBIs to lead visiting Minnesota past Pittsburgh.

The Twins improved to 10-2, the best start through 12 games in franchise history. Dobnak (2-1), who grew up about 20 minutes from PNC Park in South Park, Pa., held Pittsburgh to just three hits and no walks while striking out one. The 25-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 0.60 in three starts this season.

A's 6, Rangers 4 Rookie Austin Allen belted a two-run, go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, and Matt Olson connected for the second time in the game to provide an insurance run in the eighth as host Oakland rallied to beat Texas.

Ramon Laureano also went deep for Oakland, which fell behind one pitch into the game on a Shin-Soo Choo homer and later trailed 4-2 before mounting a powerful comeback to win its fifth straight. Allen's homer in the eighth, the first of his two-year career, came off Rangers right-hander Ian Gibaut (0-1) and followed a one-out single by Tony Kemp. Allen had been 1-for-13 in his first season with the A's before connecting off the second-year Rangers right-hander.

Phillies 11, Yankees 7 (Game 1) Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto homered as the "visiting" Phillies scored six runs in the sixth inning and held on for a victory over New York in the seven-inning opener of a doubleheader in Philadelphia.

The Phillies were designated as the visiting team after Tuesday's game in New York was postponed due to heavy rains at Yankee Stadium. It was the first time since June 25-27, 2010 -- in a three-game series against the Blue Jays -- Philadelphia batted first in its own ballpark. Rhys Hoskins, Realmuto, Scott Kingery and Didi Gregorius had RBI singles in Philadelphia's big inning. Aaron Judge hit his seventh homer for the Yankees.

Yankees 3, Phillies 1 (Game 2) Luke Voit homered, and New York came through with two runs in the seventh inning to snap a tie on its way to a victory at Philadelphia, earning a split of the doubleheader.

Adam Ottavino (2-0) earned the win after getting one out in relief. Zack Britton tossed a scoreless seventh inning and picked up his fifth save in five opportunities. Phillies starter Aaron Nola tossed six stellar innings, allowing three hits and one run. Nola tied his career high with 12 strikeouts, but wound up with a no-decision. Tommy Hunter (0-1) failed to record an out in the seventh, giving up four hits and one hit batter

Marlins 1, Orioles 0 (Game 1) Brian Anderson slugged a home run, and four pitchers combined on a shutout as short-handed Miami defeated host Baltimore in the first game of a doubleheader. The Marlins, who recently have moved 18 players to the COVID-19 inactive list, played without five Opening Day starters, and they also have 10 pitchers placed on the injured list.

Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez, who made his 2020 debut, allowed two hits and one walk while striking out five in 4 1/3 innings. Reliever Nick Vincent (1-0), also making his Marlins and 2020 debut, got out of a runners-on-the-corners jam in the fifth. Orioles starter Alex Cobb (1-1) gave up one run on two hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in five innings.

Marlins 2, Orioles 1 (Game 2) Getting great pitching once again, short-handed Miami kept up its winning ways, defeating Baltimore to sweep the doubleheader.

When the Orioles scored in the sixth inning of Wednesday's nightcap, they snapped Miami pitchers' streak of 24 consecutive scoreless innings. Miami used five pitchers, including three making their Marlins debut: starter Josh Smith and relievers Sterling Sharp and Justin Shafer. It was the major league debut for the 25-year-old Sharp. Reliever Brian Moran (1-0) picked up his second major league win. Stephen Tarpley earned his first save of the season. Orioles starter Asher Wojciechowski (0-2) gave up four hits, one walk and two runs in five innings. Miami's Brian Anderson, who homered in the first game of the doubleheader, had an RBI single in the second game.

Giants 4, Rockies 3 Brandon Belt hit a three-run home run and Logan Webb pitched five strong innings as San Francisco held on to beat Colorado in Denver.

After two consecutive defeats at Coors Field, and three straight overall, the Giants were able to slow the powerful Rockies' offense. Colorado saw its eight-game streak of scoring at least five runs come to an end, and its four-game winning streak was halted. Rockies starter Jon Gray (0-1) gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits over six innings to take the loss. Belt hit his homer in the fourth inning to give the Giants a 3-2 lead. Webb (1-0) gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits in five-plus innings with no walks and four strikeouts. Trevor Gott pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his third save in three chances.

