Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rockies look to bounce back from rare loss to Giants

Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland (2-0, 1.50 ERA) will make his third start of the season and his second one at home. The Giants will send lefty Tyler Anderson against his former team.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 13:39 IST
Rockies look to bounce back from rare loss to Giants

The Colorado Rockies have been to the postseason five times in their 27 seasons, but never as the division champions. The way they've played at the start of this season, an NL West crown is realistic.

The San Francisco Giants slowed down the Rockies for at least one night with a 4-3 win on Wednesday. Colorado had won four in a row and eight of its previous nine with strong starting pitching and a strong offense. Thursday presents a chance to start another winning streak. Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland (2-0, 1.50 ERA) will make his third start of the season and his second one at home.

The Giants will send lefty Tyler Anderson against his former team. Anderson has not faced the Rockies. Freeland's confidence is growing after a tough 2019. He was the team's ace the year before but went 3-11 last season. He made some adjustments before 2020, and it has shown in his outings against the Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres.

"Kyle's made some great adjustments over the last 12 months, from a guy with a heavy fastball/slider reliance to a pitcher now who has four quality pitches," Colorado manager Bud Black told reporters Wednesday. "A really nice mix of four pitches in his arsenal and pitching with a lot of confidence." Freeland is facing San Francisco for the 13th time in his short career. In 12 career starts against the Giants, he is 6-3 with a 3.12 ERA (66 1/3 innings, 23 earned runs) and has fared even better against them at Coors Field. In seven home starts against San Francisco he is 5-1 with a 3.26 ERA (38 2/3 innings, 14 earned runs), 11 walks and 24 strikeouts.

The Rockies' bats will look to bounce back from a quiet Wednesday, when their streak of eight straight games of scoring five or more runs ended. Nolan Arenado continued his career-long assault on San Francisco pitching, however, hitting a solo home run -- his third of the season and the third game in a row he has gone deep -- to get Colorado within a run. Arenado has now hit 31 career home runs against the Giants. Since 2013, his 31 home runs are the fourth most by any player against any single opponent ­-- Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has 41 against Seattle -- the most by an NL player against an NL opponent.

The Giants don't have the star-studded staff that helped them win three World Series titles in five seasons, but they do have some exciting young players. One of them, outfielder Alex Dickerson, has impressed manager Gabe Kapler. "Dickerson is exactly what we thought he'd be, a real threat against right-handed pitching," Kapler said Wednesday. "The two-hole is a really important spot for us, a guy who's a huge threat to get on base and a huge threat to do damage."

The guy who did major damage against Colorado on Wednesday night was a veteran, first baseman Brandon Belt. He had a double and a three-run homer to show the way for the young team. Anderson, 30, was the 20th overall pick by Colorado in 2011. He is 0-1 with a 3.68 ERA in three games (one start) this season. He was 18-24 with a 4.69 ERA in 73 games (71 starts) with the Rockies from 2016-19002E

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court directs police to lodge FIR over fake order for masks

A Delhi court has directed the police to register an FIR in a case of alleged duping of a man into ordering 3M category masks worth about Rs 2.25 lakh. Metropolitan Magistrate Manu Vedwan directed the Station House Officer SHO of Police Sta...

Philippines records 3,561 new coronavirus cases

The Philippines reported 3,561 new coronavirus cases Thursday, overtaking Indonesia with the most infections in Southeast Asia, as Manila plunged into a recession. The latest jump brings confirmed cases to 119,460, including 2,150 deaths. I...

Poland's virus cases hit new record

Poland on Thursday reported a record number of coronavirus infections for the fifth time since last week, the health ministry said, as it announced renewed local restrictions to counter the spike in cases.The new record of 726 new cases, th...

RBI announces special liquidity facility of Rs 10,000 cr for Nabard, NHB

The Reserve Bank on Thursday announced an additional special liquidity facility ASLF of Rs 10,000 crore equally split between Nabard and the NHB to help small financiers and home loan companies amid COVID-19 difficulties. The liquidity faci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020