James (groin) to miss Thursday's game vs. Rockets

The four-time league MVP missed 27 games during the 2018-19 season with a groin injury that occurred on Christmas Day. --Field Level Media

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 00:37 IST
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will miss Thursday night's game against the Houston Rockets with a sore right groin. James, 35, has averaged 19.3, 10.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 33.5 minutes in four games since the NBA restarted the season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

James scored 19 points on 7-for-19 shooting (0-for-5 on 3-pointers) in Tuesday's 105-86 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, which dropped the Western Conference's top-seeded team to 2-2 in the bubble. The Lakers already clinched the top playoff seed Monday with a victory over the Utah Jazz. The four-time league MVP missed 27 games during the 2018-19 season with a groin injury that occurred on Christmas Day.

--Field Level Media

