Soccer-Sevilla, Leverkusen cruise into Europa League quarter-finals

Roma, who finished fifth in Serie A after winning seven of their last eight games, appeared to be coming back into the match when Sevilla struck again. The La Liga side broke up a Roma attack, Lucas Ocampos was set free down the right and pulled the ball back for En-Nesyri to turn into an empty net shortly before halftime.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 00:47 IST
Sevilla made light work of AS Roma when first half goals from Sergio Reguilon and Youssef En-Nesyri gave them a 2-0 win over AS Roma and sent them into the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday. Sevilla's win, in a tie reduced to a single match played in Duisberg, Germany, after the first leg was called off at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, earned them a meeting with Olympiakos or Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui's side went ahead when Reguilon flew past Bruno Perez and scored with an angled shot which squeezed between goalkeeper Pau Lopez's legs. Roma, who finished fifth in Serie A after winning seven of their last eight games, appeared to be coming back into the match when Sevilla struck again.

The La Liga side broke up a Roma attack, Lucas Ocampos was set free down the right and pulled the ball back for En-Nesyri to turn into an empty net shortly before halftime. Roma had Gianluca Mancini sent off in stoppage time. The last eight will be played in four German cities as part of the mini-tournament, with the final on Aug. 21 in Cologne.

Bayer Leverkusen joined them by beating Rangers 1-0 at home to complete a 4-1 aggregate win in a tie played over two legs. Moussa Diaby struck the winner in the 51st minute, controlling Charles Aranguiz's through ball before thumping his shot into the roof of the net. The Bundesliga side will meet Inter Milan on Monday. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

