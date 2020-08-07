Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics beat Rangers for sixth straight win

T.J. McFarland, Yusmeiro Petit and Liam Hendriks scattered five hits to throw three shutout innings, wrapping up the victory and extending the Oakland winning streak to six games. Todd Frazier and Anderson Tejeda, who was making his major league debut, homered for the Rangers, who fell for the fifth time during a six-game stay in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 04:15 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 04:15 IST
Athletics beat Rangers for sixth straight win

Khris Davis drove in two runs with two singles -- just his fourth and fifth hits of the season -- as the Oakland Athletics opened an early lead and held on to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Texas Rangers with a 6-4 victory on Thursday afternoon. T.J. McFarland, Yusmeiro Petit and Liam Hendriks scattered five hits to throw three shutout innings, wrapping up the victory and extending the Oakland winning streak to six games.

Todd Frazier and Anderson Tejeda, who was making his major league debut, homered for the Rangers, who fell for the fifth time during a six-game stay in the San Francisco Bay Area. Matt Olson got the A's rolling with his third homer in two days, a solo shot off Rangers starter Mike Minor (0-3) in the second inning. The homer was Olson's fourth of the season.

Oakland extended its lead to 5-0 in the fourth, with Davis contributing a two-run single. Mark Canha added an RBI single to start the scoring in the inning and Stephen Piscotty hit a sacrifice fly for the final run of the frame. Minor worked five innings, allowing five runs and four hits. He walked two and struck out six.

Tejeda registered his first major league RBI with his first big-league hit, a run-scoring single off A's starter Mike Fiers (1-0) in the fifth. Texas then used its power to get within 5-4, with Frazier hitting a solo shot, his second, in the sixth and Tejeda a two-run blast, his first, in the seventh.

Fiers was pulled at that point, charged with four runs on seven hits. He walked two and struck out two. After McFarland worked around a Shin-Soo Choo double to retain the one-run lead in the seventh, the A's padded their advantage on a run-scoring single by Sean Murphy in the bottom of the inning. Davis scored the run after his second single of the game.

Down two, the Rangers loaded the bases with one out in the eighth off Petit, but he got Tejeda to pop up and then struck out pinch-hitter Robinson Chirinos with the potential tying run on second base. Hendriks then notched his fourth save with a scoreless ninth, getting Willie Calhoun to line into a game-ending double play.

Olson's homer was the only extra-base hit of the game for the A's, who were out-hit 12-6. Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three hits and scored twice for the Rangers, while Frazier, Tejeda, Choo and Nick Solak collected two hits each.

Tejeda, who was promoted from the Rangers' taxi squad on Sunday, finished with three RBIs. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Maha: Woman beaten, raped by unidentified men in Aurangabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro orders $360 mln to be set aside for AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree on Thursday that will set aside 1.9 billion reais 356 million in funds to purchase and eventually produce the potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca PLC and Oxford Univer...

Rockies use long ball to topple Giants

Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story hit home runs and had two hits apiece, while Daniel Murphy also went deep as the host Colorado Rockies defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-4 on Thursday. Yency Almonte 1-0 pitched an inning of relief for th...

Bucks dispatch Heat to clinch top seed in East

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 33 points each as the Milwaukee Bucks -- who trailed by 23 in the first half -- rallied to defeat the Miami Heat 130-116 on Thursday afternoon as part of the NBA restart near Orlando. Antetok...

University of Washington forecasts 300,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths

Nearly 300,000 Americans could be dead from COVID-19 by Dec. 1, University of Washington health experts forecast on Thursday, although they said 70,000 lives could be saved if people were scrupulous about wearing masks. The prediction by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020