Indians bury Reds with 10-run inning

Jose Ramirez's second home run of the night came during a 10-run seventh inning, Carlos Carrasco allowed one hit over six innings, and the Cleveland Indians rocked the visiting Cincinnati Reds 13-0 on Thursday night for their third consecutive win.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 06:56 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 06:56 IST
Jose Ramirez's second home run of the night came during a 10-run seventh inning, Carlos Carrasco allowed one hit over six innings, and the Cleveland Indians rocked the visiting Cincinnati Reds 13-0 on Thursday night for their third consecutive win. Already up 3-0, Cleveland sent 14 men to plate in the breakout seventh. Cesar Hernandez's three-run double and Ramirez's two-run shot highlighted an inning in which the Indians drew three bases-loaded walks off reliever Jose De Leon, who was charged with eight of the runs.

The Indians, who lost 3-2 at Cincinnati on Monday in the opener of the four-game, home-and-home series against their interleague Ohio rival, totaled 12 runs over their previous eight contests before Thursday. Cleveland pitchers, meanwhile, held the Reds scoreless over the final 23 innings of the two-city set. Carrasco (2-1) allowed only Jesse Winker's double in the second and overcame four walks to strike out eight. He lowered his ERA to 2.50 ERA on the young season.

Ramirez got the Indians on the board in the first inning, driving a solo homer into the empty right field seats off Luis Castillo (0-2). Ramirez struck again in the fifth with a two-out, RBI triple down the right field line that put Cleveland up 2-0. Ramirez then scored on a single from Francisco Lindor off Castillo, who was tagged with three runs, four hits and four walks while striking out nine over five innings.

Cleveland put the game away in the seventh, mostly off De Leon, starting with a bases-loaded walk by Carlos Santana. Franmil Reyes followed with a two-run single that dropped into short right field for a 6-0 Indians advantage. Consecutive bases-loaded walks to Beau Taylor and Delino DeShields padded the Cleveland cushion. Hernandez cleared the bases with a double, and Ramirez knocked a two-run homer that barely cleared the left field wall to complete the scoring.

Winker had two of the three hits for the Reds, who have been shut out in consecutive games for the first time since April 2019, when they were blanked three games in a row. --Field Level Media

