Hot Marlins top Orioles, Mattingly becomes team's winningest manager

The Marlins improved to 6-1 and won their fifth straight, a streak that began with an 11-6 win in Philadelphia before their season was halted for a week due to a coronavirus outbreak and forced them to be the home team at Camden Yards for two games. Anderson hit a two-run single in the fourth and then added an insurance run with a triple off Mychal Givens on a ball that caromed off the top of center fielder Austin Hays' glove in front of the warning track.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 08:32 IST
Brian Anderson drove in three runs and his RBI triple in the seventh inning proved to be the winning run as the Miami Marlins continued their hot start and made Don Mattingly the winningest manager in team history with an 8-7 victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles Thursday night at Camden Yards.

Anderson hit a two-run single in the fourth and then added an insurance run with a triple off Mychal Givens on a ball that caromed off the top of center fielder Austin Hays' glove in front of the warning track. Anderson's clutch hit came after the Marlins used savvy baserunning to regain the lead.

Jon Berti opened the seventh inning by getting plunked by Evan Phillips (1-1) and reached third on a fielding error by left fielder Dwight Smith Jr. on Francisco Cervelli's single. He then trotted home on Jesus Aguilar's sacrifice fly to the warning track in left. The seventh-inning rally helped Mattingly get his 282nd win with the team, surpassing Jack McKeon as the winningest manager in team history.

Jonathan Villar collected three hits and also drove in two runs. He opened the game with his seventh career leadoff homer and hit a two-run single in the fourth to give the Marlins a 6-4 lead. Renato Nunez homered twice for the Orioles, who dropped their fourth straight. Smith and Chance Sisco also homered for Baltimore, which was 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Anthony Santander had an RBI triple and Smith lifted a sacrifice fly in the third to give Baltimore its only lead at 3-2. Miami's Jordan Yamamoto allowed four runs on six hits in four innings. He struck out four and walked none in his season debut. Jorge Guzman allowed two homers in his major league debut and Mike Morin (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings.

Brad Boxberger fanned two in a perfect eighth. Brandon Kintzler allowed an RBI single to pinch hitter Pedro Severino and three hits in the ninth but notched his third save. Baltimore's Wade LeBlanc allowed six runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.

--Field Level Media

