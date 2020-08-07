PCB to reward its 63 ground staff with 50 pc bonus

Left Menu
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will reward its 63 ground staff, who worked tirelessly during the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with 50 per cent bonus on their salaries for the month of August.

PCB logo. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will reward its 63 ground staff, who worked tirelessly during the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with 50 per cent bonus on their salaries for the month of August. "As many as 63 ground staff - across Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi - will receive a 50 per cent bonus on their salaries for the month of August. In addition, the board will also provide a reward of PKR 10,000 to five non-PCB employed daily wagers," PCB said in a statement.

The PCB created history earlier this year when it hosted an entire edition of the PSL in Pakistan for the first time ever before the playoffs and final were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "That the fans were treated with high-quality cricketing action and made their way to stadia all over the country was in part due to the effortless work of these 68 ground staff, who produced high-quality cricket pitches besides preparing immaculate outfields that resulted in riveting cricketing action. The crowd attendance at all four venues was a staggering 87 per cent," read a PCB statement.

"The ground staff have a thankless job. Their work is of the utmost importance in smooth execution of cricket matches so it is extremely important that their work is acknowledged and they are rewarded for their efforts," PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer. "Our ground staff were outstanding during the PSL earlier this year especially when they were confronted with adverse weather conditions. They worked with great dedication round the clock to deliver top-quality pitches and outfields, which produced some of the most exciting T20 matches," he added. (ANI)

