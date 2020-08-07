Abhinav Bindra set to participate in 'Sunfeast India Run As One'

Former Olympic champion shooter Abhinav Bindra will participate in the 'Sunfeast India Run As One' initiative. Bindra expressed that through the 'Sunfeast India Run As One' movement, the people of our country have an opportunity to stand in solidarity with those who have lost their livelihoods due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Many of us have been lucky to have a phone or a laptop as we sit comfortably at home. Others across the country have not been so lucky. With the 'Sunfeast India Run As One' campaign, we have an opportunity to stand and run in solidarity with those who have lost their livelihoods or are in danger of losing their livelihoods. So, register for 'Sunfeast India Run As One' and be a part of this initiative," the Olympic gold medalist shooter said in a statement. This is a first-of-its-kind digitally supported active participatory event, to encourage purposeful fundraising from within India and across the world. The initiative is aimed at providing support to vulnerable sections of society who have been distressed and have lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic.

"People from across the world can join the movement by registering at a nominal fee starting at Rs 99 upwards and thereafter pledge to walk, run or jog for the cause. Sunfeast India Run As One' strongly urges participants to ensure that they follow guidelines issued by their respective state and centre, while ensuing their daily activities," the organisers said in a statement. The 'Sunfeast India Run As One' movement has set itself a goal of covering the total distance between Kashmir to Kanyakumari 74 times since India will be celebrating its 74th Independence Day this year. The intent is to demonstrate the power we all have within us to make an impact and help support livelihoods. (ANI)