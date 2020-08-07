Sports News Roundup: Braves' Markakis hits walk-off homer; Bucks rally vs. Heat, claim East's top speed and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Braves' Markakis hits walk-off homer

Nick Markakis delivered a walk-off homer with one out in the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. Markakis reached low to connect with a breaking ball from Wilmer Font (0-1) and smoked it deep into the right field seats. It was the first start of the season for the veteran right fielder, who was activated on Wednesday after recanting his original decision to opt out because of COVID-19 concerns.

NBA roundup: Bucks rally vs. Heat, claim East's top seed

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 33 points each as the Milwaukee Bucks -- who trailed by 23 in the first half -- rallied to defeat the Miami Heat 130-116 on Thursday as part of the NBA restart near Orlando. Antetokounmpo, who picked up his fifth foul with 10:48 left in the fourth, added a game-high 12 rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes. Middleton had a team-high eight assists and six rebounds in 34 minutes.

Nigerian centre Ojo dies of heart attack

Nigerian basketball player Michael Ojo died of a heart attack during an individual training session in the Serbian capital on Friday, his former club Red Star Belgrade said in a statement on its official website (www.kkcrvenazvezda.rs). "It is with great sadness we hereby inform the public that our former centre Michael Ojo passed away at the age of 27," Red Star said.

Day, Todd share lead, Koepka one back at PGA Championship

Jason Day and Brendon Todd shared the lead after the first round of the PGA Championship while Brooks Koepka got his bid for a three-peat off to a solid start and Tiger Woods found success with a new putter in the first major of the COVID-19 era. Former champion Day, who had top-10 finishes in each of his last three starts on the PGA Tour, carded a bogey-free five-under-par 65 at TPC Harding Park, where the absence of spectators due to the virus gave the event a unique feel.

WNBA reports no positive COVID-19 tests in bubble

The WNBA has not had a player with a confirmed positive for COVID-19 since the quarantine period in the league's bubble in Bradenton, Fla., ended four weeks ago. The league announced the results of the 139 players on Friday.

LPGA major ANA Inspiration to be held without fans

LPGA commissioner Mike Whan announced that next month's ANA Inspiration will be held without fans at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. The event is traditionally the first of five women's majors each year but was postponed from late March to Sept. 10-13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cyclist Jakobsen awake from coma, in good condition

Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen, who was put in a medically-induced coma after crashing at the finish line in the Tour of Poland's first stage on Wednesday, is awake and in good condition, tour organizers said on Friday. Jakobsen, who rides for the Deceuninck-Quick Step team, was trying to jostle into position with competitor Dylan Groenewegen in the final metres of the race, but the pair collided and Jakobsen crashed into the barriers, hitting a race official.

Top-10 players Svitolina, Bertens withdraw from U.S. Open

Women's world number five Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens, ranked seventh, on Friday joined a growing list of players withdrawing from this month's U.S. Open due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Men's defending champion Rafa Nadal and women's world number one Ashleigh Barty have opted against travelling to New York to play the hardcourt Grand Slam as well as the Western & Southern Open that will work as a warmup for the U.S. Open.

WTT ready to share recipe for functional 'bubble': CEO

World TeamTennis organisers are keen to share with other sports their experience of hosting a three-week tournament inside a bio-secure 'bubble' amid the COVID-19 pandemic, chief executive Carlos Silva told Reuters. The nine-team competition, co-founded by tennis great Billie Jean King in the 1970s, was one of the first live sports events in the United States to welcome fans since the outbreak when it ran at West Virginia's Greenbrier Resort.

Motorcycling: Bagnaia injures knee in crash, to miss Czech, Austrian GPs

MotoGP confirmed Pramac Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia will miss this weekend's Czech Republic Grand Prix and next weekend's race in Austria after sustaining a knee injury in a crash during free practice in Brno on Friday. The Italian crashed at turn one and was taken to Brno University Hospital where it was confirmed the 23-year-old had a fracture that required surgery.