Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lillard, Blazers continue playoff push vs. Clippers

Zubac is ready to compete with some of the elite big men as the Clippers head toward the NBA playoffs, his teammates believe. "I think he's ready at this point in his career," said George, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:53 IST
Lillard, Blazers continue playoff push vs. Clippers

The Portland Trail Blazers will attempt to continue their surge for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference on Saturday afternoon when they face the Los Angeles Clippers near Orlando. Both clubs recorded wins Thursday. But as far as individual performances, Damian Lillard delivered in impressive fashion, scoring 45 points, recording 12 assists and leading the Trail Blazers past the Denver Nuggets 125-115. Lillard connected on 13 of 21 shots, including 11 of 18 3-pointers. The 3-pointers made equaled Lillard's club record.

Lillard struggled offensively in Portland's previous three contests but not this time. "In the first three games, the ball I thought was coming off my hands really well. I just wasn't making (shots)," Lillard told reporters after the game. "I think it was timing and the fact we haven't been playing in games, (without) a lot of live action it just takes time. But it felt good. I knew eventually it would click and the ball just would go in and it would feel great."

Portland made 23 of 39 shots from behind the arc, setting a franchise record. The win put the Blazers (32-38) a half-game back of the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 8 seed entering Friday's games.

Gary Trent Jr. finished with 27 points off the bench on 10-of-15 shooting, converting 7 of 10 3-pointers for the Blazers, who prevailed for their third win in four contests since the NBA restart. "He just continues to grow," Portland coach Terry Stotts said of Trent, who matched his career best for 3-pointers. "He turned the tide in the first half. We played really well for the rest of the first half in large part because of his impact on the game at both ends of the floor."

Jusuf Nurkic scored 22 points and collected seven rebounds for Portland. He also had a posterizing dunk on Denver's Bol Bol. The Clippers are coming off a 126-111 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Kawhi Leonard had 29 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Paul George added 24 points, seven boards and six assists for the Clippers (46-22).

Clippers center Ivica Zubac had an outstanding game, contributing 21 points on 10-of-10 shooting from the floor and 15 rebounds. Zubac's field goals made tied Charles Smith for the franchise record for most attempts without a miss. Smith performed the feat April 11, 1992, against the Nuggets. Zubac is ready to compete with some of the elite big men as the Clippers head toward the NBA playoffs, his teammates believe.

"I think he's ready at this point in his career," said George, according to the Los Angeles Times. "He's still got a ways to go. He's going to make mistakes now, he's going to make mistakes in the playoffs, as we all are. I think, again, a good thing about it, he's got so much playoff experience around him that our job is to make this process easy for him. "Again, everyone's going to make mistakes. I'm still learning the game. It's going to come natural. But I think he's ready for the experience."

The Clippers remain without forward-center Montrezl Harrell but he could return next week, according to Yahoo Sports reporter Chris Haynes. Harrell left the NBA bubble because of the passing of his grandmother. Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley (calf) will likely miss his second straight game.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan pushes renewables - but coal expansion continues too

Pakistan this week set in motion a plan to boost the share of its electric power that comes from renewables to 30 by 2030, up from about 4 today, government officials said.The targets in the newly announced policy are a 20 share of renewabl...

Odisha allows private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients

The Odisha government on Friday allowed private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in the wake of the surge in cases, as per an order. The government, however, cautioned these hospitals not to collect exorbitant fees and warned of strict ...

Gunmen kill about 20 in attack in eastern Burkina Faso

Unidentified gunmen killed about 20 people in an attack on a cattle market in eastern Burkina Faso on Friday, the government said in a statement.No one claimed responsibility for the attack in the village of Fada NGourma. Reporting By Thiam...

U.N. agencies scramble to help Beirut warehouse blast victims

The deadly warehouse blast in Beirut this week devastated Lebanons already faltering healthcare system and U.N. agencies are scrambling to support hundreds of thousands of people, officials said on Friday.The United Nations announced an add...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020