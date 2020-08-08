Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Angels employee charged in Skaggs' death

Eric Kay, who worked in the club's public relations department for 24 years, was charged Friday with illegal possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed by Geoffrey Lindenberg, a special agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Skaggs was 27 when he died July 1, 2019 in his hotel room in Southlake, Texas.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 01:01 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 01:01 IST
Ex-Angels employee charged in Skaggs' death

A former Los Angeles Angels employee is facing federal charges in connection with the 2019 overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Eric Kay, who worked in the club's public relations department for 24 years, was charged Friday with illegal possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed by Geoffrey Lindenberg, a special agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Skaggs was 27 when he died July 1, 2019 in his hotel room in Southlake, Texas. The Angels were in town to play the Texas Rangers, and an autopsy later showed he died of aspiration and had a combination of oxycodone, fentanyl and alcohol in his system. The Los Angeles Times reported last fall that the DEA had interviewed at least six of Skaggs' teammates. Additionally, Kay, who was director of communications at the time, told authorities he gave Skaggs half of the six oxycodone pills he had obtained illegally, ESPN reported in October.

"It was later determined that but for the fentanyl in [Skaggs'] system, would not have died," the affidavit written by Lindenberg said. He added that Kay and Skaggs "had a history of narcotic transactions." Kay left the Angels shortly after Skaggs died.

The team issued a statement Friday to address the development. "It has been more than a year since the tragic passing of Tyler Skaggs, and all of us affected by this loss continue to grieve. The circumstances surrounding his death are a tragedy that has impacted countless individuals and families.

"The Angels Organization has fully cooperated with Law Enforcement and Major League Baseball. Additionally, in order to comprehensively understand the circumstances that led to his death, we hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct an independent investigation. "We learned that there was unacceptable behavior inconsistent with our code of conduct, and we took steps to address it. Our investigation also confirmed that no one in management was aware, or informed, of any employee providing opioids to any player, nor that Tyler was using opioids.

"As we try to heal from the loss of Tyler, we continue to work with authorities as they complete their investigation." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Racing Point hit with heavy fine and points deduction

Formula One stewards fined Racing Point 400,000 euros 473,000, stripped them of 15 points in the constructors championship and issued a reprimand on Friday after upholding a Renault protest about the legality of their rivals car. Renault ha...

US officials: Russia denigrating Biden ahead of election

US intelligence officials believe that Russia is using a variety of measures to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ahead of the November election and that individuals linked to the Kremlin are boosting President Donald Tr...

WarnerMedia's streaming head Bob Greenblatt to step down

WarnerMedia said on Friday Bob Greenblatt, who was in charge of the companys streaming business, would step down from the role. The company, a unit of ATT Inc, said it would also cut jobs but did not specify the extent of the reduction....

Report: Panthers T Okung mulls retirement

Carolina Panthers left tackle Russell Okung, a two-time Pro Bowler who has played 10 seasons in the NFL, is concerned enough about the coronavirus that he has not ruled out walking away from the game, ESPN reported Friday. Okung, 31, missed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020