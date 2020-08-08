Braves-Phillies game postponed due to inclement weather

Friday night's game between the host Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves was postponed due to inclement weather. The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday. The first game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET with the nightcap starting 40 minutes after the final out of the opener.

Both of Sunday's games are slated for seven innings. The teams are scheduled to play a single game on Saturday.

--Field Level Media