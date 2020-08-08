Left Menu
2 more Cards players test positive; series vs. Cubs postponed

With two more Cardinals players and a staff member testing positive for COVID-19 in the past two days, Major League Baseball announced Friday night that it was postponing all of St. Louis' weekend series against the Chicago Cubs. The latest positive tests bring the total for the Cardinals to nine players and seven staff members in the past 10 days.

2 more Cards players test positive; series vs. Cubs postponed

With two more Cardinals players and a staff member testing positive for COVID-19 in the past two days, Major League Baseball announced Friday night that it was postponing all of St. Louis' weekend series against the Chicago Cubs. The teams were due to play games Friday, Saturday and Sunday in St. Louis. The Friday game was slated to be the Cardinals' first since July 29.

MLB said the postponements would allow for additional testing and contact tracing. The latest positive tests bring the total for the Cardinals to nine players and seven staff members in the past 10 days. Two All-Stars, catcher Yadier Molina and shortstop Paul DeJong, are among the players who said they tested positive.

Other St. Louis players who confirmed positive tests are infielders Rangel Ravelo and Edmundo Sosa and right-handers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley. The outbreak has limited the Cardinals to just five games, while the National League Central-leading Cubs have played 13 contests.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are scheduled to visit St. Louis for three games starting Monday. St. Louis had a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers and a four-game series with the Detroit Tigers postponed due to the outbreak.

The Cardinals have said they believe the situation was prompted by an asymptomatic individual who came into contact with the club. --Field Level Media

