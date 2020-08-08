Left Menu
Minus Williamson, Holiday nets 28 to lift Pelicans past Wizards

Brandon Ingram added 17 points, JJ Redick started in Williamson's place and scored 15, Frank Jackson scored 13, Derrick Favors had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Melli and Josh Hart added 10 points each.

Updated: 08-08-2020 08:24 IST
Jrue Holiday scored 28 points as the New Orleans Pelicans overcame the absence of Zion Williamson to defeat the Washington Wizards, 118-107, on Friday night near Orlando. Williamson, who has been on a minutes restriction (conditioning), was held out as the Pelicans (30-39) were playing their second game in as many days. In his absence, New Orleans struggled for 2 1/2 quarters before Holiday and Nicolo Melli led a surge against the short-handed Wizards (24-45, 0-5 in the restart).

Brandon Ingram added 17 points, JJ Redick started in Williamson's place and scored 15, Frank Jackson scored 13, Derrick Favors had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Melli and Josh Hart added 10 points each. Williamson, who scored 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting in a 140-125 loss to Sacramento on Thursday, will be re-evaluated Saturday for a possible return the next day in a crucial game against San Antonio.

Rui Hachimura led Washington with 23 points, Thomas Bryant scored 22, Troy Brown Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Ish Smith had 18 points and 10 assists. Ingram and Redick made back-to-back 3-pointers at the start of the third quarter to give the Pelicans a two-point lead before Washington went on a 14-3 run.

Holiday scored nine points and Melli scored eight as New Orleans used a 28-9 run to take an 91-81 lead at the end of the third quarter. Hart and Jackson each made a 3-pointer and Favors had consecutive baskets as the Pelicans took command with a 103-87 lead with less than eight minutes remaining.

The Wizards led by eight points on two occasions in the first quarter, but Ingram's two free throws and a dunk by Jaxson Hayes pulled the Pelicans within 32-28 at the end of the period. New Orleans took a 43-41 lead on back-to-back baskets by Holiday midway through the second quarter.

Hachimura's basket tied the score and there were three more ties before Washington took a 56-54 halftime lead. --Field Level Media

