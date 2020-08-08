Left Menu
McBroom's blast lifts Royals over Twins

Ryan McBroom's solo home run in the sixth inning provided the cushion as the Kansas City Royals defeated the visiting Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Friday night. Royals starter Jakob Junis lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits, with pairs of walks and strikeouts. After Wisler survived two long outs in the fifth, McBroom launched a 430-foot blast to left-center in the sixth to put the Royals up 3-2.

Updated: 08-08-2020 08:54 IST
McBroom's blast lifts Royals over Twins

The Royals, who snapped a six-game losing streak Thursday, won their second game in a row. The Twins dropped their second straight following a six-game winning streak.

The Twins were 0-for-13 with one walk and five strikeouts against four Kansas City relievers. Greg Holland (2-0) picked up the win with 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief. Trevor Rosenthal earned his second save with a perfect ninth inning, including two strikeouts.

Minnesota reliever Matt Wisler (0-1) gave up McBroom's home run. The Twins scored first on a leadoff home run in the third inning by Byron Buxton, a no-doubter belted 442 feet to left. It was his second homer of the season.

The Royals answered with a run in the bottom of the inning. Maikel Franco led off with a double to the wall in left. Nick Heath lined a one-out single past shortstop, driving in Franco. The Twins came right back in the fourth on a 430-foot home run to center by Marwin Gonzalez, his second of the year.

The Royals tied it again in the fifth. Alex Gordon led off with a single. He went to second on a slow roller by Franco and scored on a single by Nicky Lopez. A nine-minute rain delay -- short enough that the grounds crew only had time to unroll the tarp but not spread it on the field -- led to the departure of Twins starter Devin Smeltzer. Smeltzer allowed two runs on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Royals starter Jakob Junis lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits, with pairs of walks and strikeouts.

After Wisler survived two long outs in the fifth, McBroom launched a 430-foot blast to left-center in the sixth to put the Royals up 3-2. --Field Level Media

