Left Menu
Development News Edition

Celtics produce wire-to-wire win over Raptors

Jaylen Brown scored 20 points and Jayson Tatum added 18 as the Boston Celtics rolled to a 122-100 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night near Orlando.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 09:14 IST
Celtics produce wire-to-wire win over Raptors

Jaylen Brown scored 20 points and Jayson Tatum added 18 as the Boston Celtics rolled to a 122-100 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night near Orlando. Kemba Walker scored 17 points in a contest in which Boston never trailed and led by as many as 40. Brad Wanamaker added 15 points, Daniel Theis contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds, Semi Ojeleye tallied 11 points and Robert Williams III scored 10 for the Celtics.

Fred VanVleet scored 13 points to lead Toronto. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Kyle Lowry, Norman Powell and Pascal Siakam added 11 points apiece and Terence Davis had 10. The Raptors had won seven consecutive games, including their first three contests since the resumption of play.

The Raptors also missed an opportunity to clinch the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Toronto holds a 3 1/2-game lead over third-place Boston with four games remaining. The Celtics are 3-2 during the restart at the NBA "bubble" at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Boston shot 49 percent from the field and made 16 of 46 (34.8 percent) from 3-point range. The Celtics were 8 of 12 from behind the arc in the third quarter when they outscored Toronto 39-20. The Raptors, who committed 18 turnovers, shot just 42.7 percent from the field and were just 10 of 38 (26.3 percent) from long range.

Toronto trailed by 10 less than two minutes into the third quarter before Boston responded with a 36-12 surge covering the remainder of the stanza. Tatum scored five straight points early in the run to push the lead to 18. Later, Tatum and Brown buried back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 76-52 with 4:48 remaining.

Brown canned consecutive 3-pointers and Wanamaker followed with a basket to push the margin to 29 with 1:19 remaining in the third. Walker scored the period's final five points, including a 3-pointer with 3.8 seconds left, as the Celtics took a 91-57 advantage into the final quarter. Grant Williams sank a short jumper to make it 111-71 with 6:30 left in the contest.

Brown and Theis scored 11 first-half points apiece, and Boston led 52-37 at the break. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Five effective ways to beat stress caused by uncertainty during COVID-19

With the coronavirus pandemic flushing in more uncertainty than ever in peoples lives, it has also added to the daily life stress and anxiety faced by an individual. Be it the fear of losing a job or the fear of contracting the virus, the l...

Gunmen kill at least 20 in village in eastern Burkina Faso

Gunmen stormed a cattle market and opened fire in an eastern Burkina Faso village Friday, killing at least 20 people and injuring many others, a local government official said. The attack in Namoungou village is being investigated, said Sai...

Patna SP probing SSR death case reaches Patna, says Mumbai cops obstructing investigation

Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari arrived at Patna Airport from Mumbai on Friday after he was quarantined in Mumbai by the Maharashtra Police. He, along with other officers from the Bihar Police, went to Mumbai to investigate the ...

Cricket-Still too early to talk about moving Boxing Day test - CA

Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Nick Hockley has said it was still too early to determine whether they would shift the Boxing Day test match against India from Melbourne as the state of Victoria battled a novel coronavirus resurge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020