Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surging Marlins look to keep momentum against Mets

Rookie left-hander David Peterson (1-1, 3.86 ERA) is expected to make his third big league start for the Mets. Heading into the day without an announced starter worked out pretty well Friday for the Marlins, who extended their winning streak to six games as they used six pitchers -- including Humberto Mejia, who was named the starter hours before first pitch and struck out six in 2 1/3 innings in his first appearance above Class-A ball -- in a 4-3 victory.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-08-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 14:03 IST
Surging Marlins look to keep momentum against Mets
Representative image Image Credit: Storyblocks

Six months ago, the idea of the Miami Marlins residing atop the National League East on the second Saturday of August and on the verge of their longest winning streak in more than four years would have sounded weird. Now, the only person who might be pumping the brakes on the idea of the Marlins becoming the feel-good Cinderella story America desperately needs is manager Don Mattingly.

The Marlins will look to continue their red-hot start Saturday night when they visit the New York Mets in the middle game of a three-game series. The Marlins hadn't announced a starter as of late Friday. Rookie left-hander David Peterson (1-1, 3.86 ERA) is expected to make his third big league start for the Mets.

Heading into the day without an announced starter worked out pretty well Friday for the Marlins, who extended their winning streak to six games as they used six pitchers -- including Humberto Mejia, who was named the starter hours before first pitch and struck out six in 2 1/3 innings in his first appearance above Class-A ball -- in a 4-3 victory. With the win, the Marlins improved to 7-1 for the fourth time in franchise history. Of course, this 7-1 start is different from the others in that it's taking place in a 60-game season and has put Miami in first place in August for the first time ever.

A victory Saturday will give the Marlins their longest winning streak since a seven-game run from April 24-30, 2016. This, too, is a streak unlike any other. Miami's winning streak began July 26 and included an eight-day pause in which the team didn't play as 18 players tested positive for the coronavirus. Fifteen of the 28 players in uniform Friday -- including Mejia and fellow pitcher Nick Vincent, who retired the final five batters Friday to earn his first save since 2016 -- have been added to the roster since Tuesday. Mattingly is enjoying the ride, but the baseball lifer also knows it's far too soon to book the Marlins' ticket to the postseason, even the expanded 16-team variety.

"I talk about the pennant race -- it's a grind, it's the day today and you want to ride this wave as long as you can because you know you're going to hit a stretch somewhere," Mattingly said. "I know it's early. We've got a long way to go, trust me. There's a lot of games to be played, but every day's important and that's what we've been preaching." The Mets are in the urgent mode for different reasons. Their schedule has proceeded uninterrupted so far, but losses in seven of the last nine games have left New York tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second-worst winning percentage in the National League (.357).

On Friday, the Mets scored twice in the eighth and had the bases loaded with one out against Vincent, who retired Dominic Smith and Wilson Ramos to escape the jam. "We've got to push those runs in, especially me personally," Smith said. "We've just got to keep grinding, keep grinding, and really just keep focusing because once we get it going, we could go on a little run."

Peterson took the loss last Sunday when he gave up three runs over six innings as the Mets fell to the Atlanta Braves, 4-0. He's never faced the Marlins.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

NGT directs UPPCB to recover Rs 1.90 cr form industrial unit in Amroha

The National Green Tribunal has directed the UP Pollution Control Board to recover Rs 1.90 crore from an industrial unit for polluting the Ramganga river in Amroha after noting serious violation of environmental norms. A bench headed by NGT...

AirAsia India aircraft departing for Mumbai from Ranchi airport aborts take-off after encountering bird hit: Airline spokesperson.

AirAsia India aircraft departing for Mumbai from Ranchi airport aborts take-off after encountering bird hit Airline spokesperson....

2022 World Cup is goal now but I will take it series by series: Jhulan Goswami

Indias premier pacer Jhulan Goswami will be 39 by the time the postponed Womens World Cup comes in 2022 but the leading wicket-taker in ODIs has not given up on competing in the mega event, saying she would try to stay in reckoning by perfo...

Kerala govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of AIE flight crash victims

The Kerala government on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of those who died when an ill-fatedAir India Express flight veered off the runway while attempting to land at the Karipur international airport here. At lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020