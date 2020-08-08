Left Menu
Development News Edition

Orioles back to scoring, will continue series with Nationals

Baltimore's bats started the season just fine, but the offense fell apart this week in a four-game sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The Orioles rebounded on Friday with 19 hits to open the series with the Nationals with an 11-0 victory.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 14:20 IST
Orioles back to scoring, will continue series with Nationals

The Baltimore Orioles were reeling -- especially on offense -- as they arrived in Washington on Friday. Baltimore's bats started the season just fine, but the offense fell apart this week in a four-game sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles rebounded on Friday with 19 hits to open the series with the Nationals with an 11-0 victory. They'll try to do more of the same when they meet the Nationals at 6:05 p.m. ET Saturday. Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde has talked often since he took over last year about how his team doesn't stay down in rough times. Baltimore suffered some tough losses in 2019 and fell into the aforementioned slump versus Miami, in which the Marlins held the Orioles to eight runs overall.

Friday's win was just more evidence of the resilience that Hyde has seen in his team. "There's no surprising me about these guys," Hyde said to the media. "I just think we had good at-bats up and down the order. Our offense did a great job for us."

Starter Tommy Milone (1-1) threw six shutout innings to function as a kind of stopper that Baltimore needed. Milone started his career with the Nationals in 2011 and came back two years ago and enjoyed being there once more. But what Milone really enjoyed has been the strong early-season play of shortstop Jose Iglesias. The free agent signee before this season went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and raised his batting average to .455 -- all while battling a quad problem.

"It's been incredible to watch him hit," Milone told the media. "He works really hard on his hitting." The Orioles improved to 6-7 while Washington slipped to 4-6. Now, the World Series champs just can't seem to find their way.

They've been inconsistent since day one and haven't been able to put everything together. Trea Turner said that's something Washington needs to do since in such a season shortened from 162 games to 60. A slow start for the Nats could be tough since they're missing some players. But Turner said they've got to do what they did last year.

"We've got to be ready each and every day," Turner said to the media. "We have to win ballgames in front of us." They'll get some help Sunday when Stephen Strasburg, one of their top pitchers, will make his debut. A nerve issue in his right hand has sidelined him the first two weeks, according to MLB.com, but he's ready to go.

Max Scherzer also told the site that he doesn't expect to be out for long with a hamstring issue that caused him to leave against the New York Mets after just one inning a few days ago. On Saturday, Baltimore right-hander Thomas Eshelman (0-0, 2.70 ERA) will make his first start this year. He'll step in for John Means, who is on the bereavement list. Eshelman never has faced the Nationals.

Austin Voth (0-1, 3.60), also a right-hander, will start for Washington, his second start of the season. He has made one start against the Orioles in his career, going 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA. He beat them 8-1 on July 16, 2019, allowing one run on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out four. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Gadkari exhorts industry to identify sectors to boost exports, make India 'self-reliant'

To boost self-reliant India endeavour, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday urged the industry to identify the sectors heavily reliant on imports, particularly from China, and look for substitutes towards indigenous production to make I...

Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese media say

Huawei Technologies Co will stop making its flagship Kirin chipsets next month, financial magazine Caixin said on Saturday, as the impact of U.S. pressure on the Chinese tech giant grows. U.S. pressure on Huaweis suppliers has made it impos...

COVID-19 patient tries to jump off Kolkata hospital building

A COVID-19 patient in Kolkata tried to jump off a hospital building on Saturday after breaking the windowpane with an oxygen cylinder but was saved by an alert health worker, police said. The incident happened around 9 am at the Calcutta Me...

Dutch diplomat among dead in Beirut blast

The Dutch foreign ministry says that the wife of the Netherlands ambassador to Lebanon has died of injuries she sustained in the massive blast that hit Beirut earlier this week. Hedwig Waltmans-Molier died Saturday morning at age 55. She wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020