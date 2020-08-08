Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIFF condoles Mohd Shamsuddin's death

All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoled the death of former Vice-Chairperson of its Finance Committee Mohd Shamsuddin, who passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 15:46 IST
AIFF condoles Mohd Shamsuddin's death
AIFF logo. Image Credit: ANI

All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoled the death of former Vice-Chairperson of its Finance Committee Mohd Shamsuddin, who passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Friday. AIFF, General Secretary, Kushal Das, felt Shamsuddin will be remembered for his "apt administrative skills".

"The AIFF fraternity is sad to know about the demise of Shamsuddin, former Vice Chairman, AIFF Finance Committee. He will be remembered for his apt administrative skill and passion for football," Das said in a statement. "On behalf of president Praful Patel and all our staff at AIFF, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family for this tragic and irreparable loss. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the bereaved family during this tough phase," he added.Shamsuddin, an able football administrator, was one of the long-serving honorary secretaries of any state association. He also served as the Vice-Chairperson of the AIFF Finance Committee from 2017 to 2020.

Besides being an integral member of the AIFF Executive committee previously, he contributed as a member of the AIFF Competitions Committee as well. He was the delegate of AIFF in the FIFA Extraordinary Congress in February 2016. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Polish police detain 48 people after LGBT protest

Polish police said they detained 48 people after protesters tried to stop them arresting an LGBT activist accused of hanging rainbow flags over statues in Warsaw and damaging a pro-life campaigners van.Crowds of protesters shouting Shame, d...

LeT terror financing network busted in Jammu, 6 held

With the arrest of six accused, police have busted a Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT terror financing network in Jammu, Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu said on Saturday. According to the police, the arrested accused have been identifie...

Paul hoping for national team comeback after 3 years in wilderness, that too in 2023 Asian Cup

He has not been in the Indian football squad for the last few years but spiderman goalkeeper Subrata Paul is hoping to make a come back to the national team during the Asian Cup in 2023. The 33-year-old Paul last played for India in 2017 an...

Golf-Wentworth women's event abandoned after fire on course

The Rose Ladies Series Grand Final was abandoned on Saturday as wildfires at the Wentworth club that forced the suspension of play on Friday continued to pose a risk. Searing temperatures initially triggered the fires on nearby Chobham Comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020