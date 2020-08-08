National Cycling Camp to begin from August 14

The National Cycling Camp will be beginning at Sports Authority of India's Indira Gandhi National Stadium, New Delhi, from August 14, 2020. The team of 11 athletes, 4 coaches, and 16 support staff have already reported to the camp and are undergoing a mandatory quarantine period.

As a mandatory step SAI has administered the COVID test to all participants, including athletes, coaches, support staff (sporting and non-sporting such as housekeeping, cooks, etc) on arrival. The test reports have confirmed that all of them are COVID negative. As a further precautionary measure all athletes, coaches, and support staff will be again given the test before the start of the camp to ensure that everyone attending the on-field training from August 14 and interacting with athletes, including the athletes themselves, are COVID free.

The quarantine zone where athletes, coaches, and support staff are housed has been earmarked as the green zone and no outsider is being allowed to access the zone or interact with the team in order to ensure complete sanitisation. Additionally, a doctor and nursing staff have been stationed in the facility around the clock so that any sudden emergency can be dealt with.

The SOP drawn up by SAI and the Health Ministry guidelines is being strictly implemented on camp.