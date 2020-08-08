Juventus sack Maurizio Sarri after being knocked out of Champions League

Juventus on Saturday sacked head coach Maurizio Sarri following the club's ousting from the Champions League. Juventus defeated Lyon 2-1 in the Champions League round-of-16 second-leg but failed to secure the quarterfinal berth as the latter was leading on away goals.

"Juventus Football Club announces that Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the First Team," Juventus said in an official statement. "The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus' history with the victory of the ninth-consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football," he added.

Juventus were crowned champions of Italy for a ninth successive season after beating Sampdoria 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium on July 26. But the side picked up only two victories from their final eight matches.

Juventus finished the 2019-20 Serie A season with 83 points and this is the lowest number of points the side registered in the last decade. The side had also conceded more goals (43) than in any of their previous eight title successes.

Juventus also lost both the Italian Super Cup and Coppa Italia finals under Sarri. (ANI)